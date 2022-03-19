Wildcats hand Tunstall 9-0 loss

DRY FORK — Dan River senior Emily McVay threw a complete game no-hitter and the Wildcats tagged Tunstall for four runs in the third and fifth innings to hand the Trojans a 9-0 loss in non-district play Friday evening.

McVay went all seven innings in the circle, striking out 11 and walking four in the no-hit bid. Altogether, she allowed six base runners with Dan River recording a pair of errors.

McVay and Tunstall freshman Colby Eastwood engaged in a pitcher’s duel over the opening two innings and the result was a scoreless tie. However, things changed a bit in the third as the Wildcats’ bats came to life.

Junior Emma Williams started the scoring with her RBI sacrifice fly to left field that scored senior Rebekah Stowe and freshman McKenzie McVay doubled down on the ‘Cats’ lead with her run-scoring double to center that scored Emily McVay. Freshman Lila Dermott pushed Dan River’s lead to three with her single to center and junior Grayson Snead rounded out the scoring when she came home to score on a wild pitch that gave the Wildcats a 4-0 lead.

Dan River (1-0) continued its solid start to the season in the fifth, scoring four runs in the frame to take a nine-run lead. Emily McVay helped her cause with a two-run double to left that scored sophomore Ashlyn Chappell and Stowe and gave the Wildcats a 7-0 cushion. Two batters later, McKenzie McVay followed with an RBI single that scored senior Katie Moser and Emily McVay to make it a nine-run game.

McKenzie McVay made it a 5-0 contest with her RBI single to center that scored Stowe in the top of the fourth.

McKenzie McVay had quite the debut, driving in a game-high four RBIs on two hits while Emily McVay followed with two RBIs. Dermott and Williams drove in a run apiece as well. McKenzie McVay led the Wildcats with three hits while Stowe, Snead and Chappell smacked a pair of hits apiece.

Junior Katie Tuck turned in a solid performance in the circle for Tunstall (0-2), scattering four hits and a run while striking out one in 2.2 innings of relief.

Dan River returns to action Monday when it hosts Martinsville in non-district action at 5:30 p.m.

Tunstall takes the field again Monday when it travels to Gretna for a non-district matchup against the Hawks at 5:30 p.m.