Wildcats hold off Nelson County to score 49-46 victory

Dan River girls basketball junior Alicea Farmer recorded a double-double of 24 points and 12 rebounds and the Wildcats held off Nelson County late to score a 49-46 victory in Dogwood District action Wednesday evening.

Dan River (8-3, 5-0 Dogwood) entered the fourth quarter holding a 37-25 advantage. Nelson County responded with a monster frame that saw the Governors outscore the Wildcats 21-12 to set up the exciting finish.

Nelson County (3-12, 2-3) was paced by Rachel Thompson who scored nine points in the final quarter while Tamya Vest backed her up with six. The Governors were particularly effective from the free throw line in the final frame, knocking down five freebies to help set up the rally.

Meanwhile, the ‘Cats were led by senior Jade Marable and junior India Edmunds who each chipped with four points apiece in the final frame while Farmer contributed three.

Farmer, who finished the evening with five 3-pointers, was particularly deadly from behind the arc in the first quarter as she knocked down a trio of 3s to help the Wildcats take a 15-9 lead into the second quarter. The junior also knocked down treys in the second and third frames, leading to her final total.

Farmer also starred on the defensive end, recording a team-high six steals.

Marable and Edmunds led Dan River’s rebounding efforts, pulling down 14 boards apiece while also scoring six points apiece. Seniors Allye Wells and Jasmyn Noble each added five points for the Wildcats.

Rachel Thompson led the Governors with 14 points while Vest added 10 and Chandler Giles chipped in with eight. Jasmine Insley finished with seven for Nelson County.

Dan River was set to return to action when it travels to Altavista for a Dogwood road matchup against Altavista at 7 p.m. Thursday.