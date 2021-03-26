Wildcats retain top county standings with 26-22 win over Gretna

On the kickoff return, less than two minutes left in the first quarter, Gretna was able to kick the ball down to the goal line and the ball rolled barely into the endzone. Senior Jorden Price picked up the ball and from there, and it was just him and an open field. A couple of key blocks from the Wildcats helped Price run the ball back 100 yards for the score. In just a matter of seconds, Dan River was up 14-6 following the point after.

Both teams struggled to get back to producing for the majority of the second quarter. From penalties to negative yards, either team could not find a way to get back on the board. Gretna was able to prevail.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Following a turnover on downs from the Wildcats, Gretna set up shop on their own 47-yard line with five minutes left before the half. The Hawks marched down to the Wildcats' one-yard line where Moon was able to score on the quarterback sneak up the middle, tying Dan River at 14 with just over two minutes left.

Dan River had good field position, getting to their own 45 after the kickoff return, but only to fumble the ball on a bad snap to Glass. The Hawks recovered in Wildcats territory but failed to capitalize on the opportunity after going three-and-out with 22 seconds before halftime.