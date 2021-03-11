 Skip to main content
Wildcats score statement win against Tunstall in opener of COVID-19 shortened season
Wildcats score statement win against Tunstall in opener of COVID-19 shortened season

Tunstall senior quarterback Dylan Burnette

Tunstall senior quarterback Dylan Burnette drops back for a pass in the second quarter of the Trojans' matchup.

 Davin Wilson, Special to the Register & Bee

DRY FORK — Facing a shortened three-game season because of COVID-19, the Dan River football team entered its non-district matchup against cross-county rival Tunstall looking to pick up a statement win.

The Wildcats did that and more against the Trojans, dominating in every aspect on their way to a 48-7 bruising of Tunstall on Thursday night in the season opener for both squads.

It had been 482 days since Dan River (1-0) had taken the gridiron in competition and the Wildcats came out hungry, especially senior Tracy Glass.

Tunstall (0-1) hardly had time to settle in on its first offensive possession before the ‘Cats stripped the ball away and Glass recovered the loose ball, taking it back for a 30-yard fumble return and an early 7-0 Dan River lead.

Tunstall junior Damani Hairston

Tunstall junior Damani Hairston breaks loose for a medium gain in the second quarter of the Trojans' matchup against Dan River. 

A few moments later, Glass recorded the Wildcats’ first offensive score of the season when he capped off a six-play, 42-yard drive with a 1-yard scamper into the end zone, giving the ‘Cats a 14-0 lead with 8:06 left in the quarter.

“It really came from all the years I’ve been playing and with this being my last ride I wanted to come out and start the season right and show what I can do before going off to college,” Glass said.

Dan River continued playing motivated, opportunistic football as senior Robert Carter got the Wildcats’ special teams involved in the action, taking a punt return 65 yards back for a 21-0 lead with 6:17 left in the opening frame.

“We’ve all been wanting to play, this is the last ride for many of us so we’ve been waiting to play and we wanted to come out and show that we were grateful they let us play and why they let us play,” Carter said.

Dan River senior Robert Carter

Dan River senior Robert Carter pulls in a 1-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter Thursday night.

The Trojans showed some promise on their following drive, moving the ball 30 yards down field on their following drive but the turnover bug once again bit as a fumble halted the drive in its tracks.

However, Tunstall’s defense stepped up on the ‘Cats’ next drive as the Trojans forced a fumble on a Glass completion and senior Holden Cassada jumped on the loose ball with just over two minutes remaining in the opening frame.

The Wildcats’ defense repaid the favor, forcing their third turnover on a Tunstall second-and-short and senior Isaac Farmer recovered the ball and took it back for a 40-yard score that increased Dan River’s advantage to 28-0 with 1:33 on the clock.

Carter recorded Dan River’s fourth turnover when he made an acrobatic pick on the Trojans’ next drive. Glass scored his third touchdown, second offensive of the game, moments later when he found paydirt from a yard out, pushing the ‘Cats’ advantage to 35 at the beginning of the second quarter. The senior multi-tool player recorded another athletic interception near the end of the first half when he ranged right and pulled in a pass from senior quarterback Dylan Burnette.

“You just can’t come out here and play football so of course I practice all that stuff and then some of its IQ but you know how to do something so it was second nature for me to come around and make that move and steal the ball,” Carter said.

Tracy Glass

Senior quarterback Tracy Glass drops back for a pass in the third quarter of Dan River's rivalry matchup against Tunstall.

Glass recorded Dan River’s final score of the first half when he found senior Jorden Price for a 70-yard reception down the right side that gave the Wildcats a 42-0 lead heading into the break.

Tunstall’s lone score came midway through the fourth when Burnette capped a nine-play, 36-yard drive with a 1-yard scoring run up the middle.

Glass opened his senior year strong, recording three scores himself on the evening. He also accounted for two passing scores with Carter and Price being the receiving targets. Carter opened his final season strong as well, scoring on his punt return and reception late in the game, along with adding a pair of interceptions.

Altogether, four different Dan River players graced the scoresheet.

“There’s still a lot of room for practice and improvement but we really showed we’re not a team of one or two main guys,” Glass said. “We just came out here wanting to play.”

Dan River returns to action next Thursday when it host Gretna in Dogwood District action at 6 p.m.

Tunstall will have a chance to reboot when it travels to Chatham next Thursday for a non-district showdown with rival Chatham. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

