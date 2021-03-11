Wildcats score statement win against Tunstall in opener of COVID-19 shortened season

“We’ve all been wanting to play, this is the last ride for many of us so we’ve been waiting to play and we wanted to come out and show that we were grateful they let us play and why they let us play,” Carter said.

The Trojans showed some promise on their following drive, moving the ball 30 yards down field on their following drive but the turnover bug once again bit as a fumble halted the drive in its tracks.

However, Tunstall’s defense stepped up on the ‘Cats’ next drive as the Trojans forced a fumble on a Glass completion and senior Holden Cassada jumped on the loose ball with just over two minutes remaining in the opening frame.

The Wildcats’ defense repaid the favor, forcing their third turnover on a Tunstall second-and-short and senior Isaac Farmer recovered the ball and took it back for a 40-yard score that increased Dan River’s advantage to 28-0 with 1:33 on the clock.