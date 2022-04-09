Wildcats snag 18-1 win over Gretna

GRETNA — Dan River softball senior Emily McVay recorded a game-high six RBIs, senior Katie Moser drove in four runs and junior Grayson Snead recorded a trio of RBIs in the Wildcats’ 18-1 rout of Gretna in five innings in Dogwood District action Friday night.

Dan River (4-1, 1-1 Dogwood) did most of its damage in the third, scoring six runs in the frame to take a double-digit advantage. Moser got the scoring started with her RBI single to left that pushed the Wildcats’ lead to six and McVay followed with a grand slam that made it a 10-run game. Freshman Lila DeMott rounded out the explosive frame with her single to right that scored junior Emma Williams and gave the ‘Cats an 11-0 lead.

The Wildcats kept the train rolling in the fourth, scoring five runs to take a 16-0 cushion. Moser scored junior Emma Divinski with her single to left and McVay kept her hot evening going with a two-run double that scored senior Rebekah Stowe and Moser to put the ‘Cats in front 14-0. Snead ended the big frame with her two-run blast to center.

Stowe helped Dan River keep the line moving in the fifth when she smacked a two-run shot to center that gave the Wildcats an 18-0 cushion.

Gretna (1-7, 1-3) avoided a shutout in the fifth on Aaliyah Meeks’ RBI sacrifice bunt that made it an 18-1 contest.

Stowe got the onslaught going for Dan River in the first when she stole home to give the Wildcats a 1-0 lead. A Gretna error on Williams’ fly ball scored Moser and put the ‘Cats ahead by two going into the bottom of the first.

Dan River scored three runs in the second to build its lead to five. Moser’s two-run double pushed the advantage to four and Snead’s RBI sacrifice fly to left made it a 5-0 game.

McVay and Chappell teamed up for a two-hit shutout. McVay threw two innings of hitless ball, striking out five, while Chappell closed things out, giving up two hits and a run while striking out two.