William Campbell escapes with 67-61 win over Chatham

The William Campbell boys basketball team escaped with a 67-61 victory over Chatham in Dogwood District action Friday night.

William Campbell (6-5, 3-3 Dogwood) used a strong fourth-quarter performance to power past Chatham. After neither side outscored the other by more than six over the opening three quarters, the Generals outpaced the Cavaliers to the tune of 25-16 in the final frame to help pick up the victory.

Senior Russell Thompson led Campbell in the fourth with 10 points with six coming from the free throw line while junior Tyree Williams finished close behind with seven.

Senior Zae Craft led Chatham (3-8, 1-4) with six points in the final frame while junior Kendell Sanders and sophomore Jonavan Coles each added three for the Cavaliers.

Despite outscoring William Campbell 16-13 in the second quarter, Chatham trailed 29-26. Coles scored 11 for the Cavaliers in the frame with nine coming on 3-pointers while Craft and senior Jonathan Keatts added three apiece.

The Cavaliers outscored the Generals 19-13 in the third quarter to take a 45-42 lead into the final frame. Coles once again led the ‘Cavs with seven points, six coming on 3s, while Craft finished close behind with six and Sanders added three.

William Campbell got off to a hot start, outscoring Chatham 16-10 in the opening minutes to take the early lead. Thompson paced the Generals with nine points while junior Tyler Mason checked in with three.

Coles led Chatham with 26 points while Craft finished with 16 and Keatts added seven.

Thompson paced the Generals with a game-high 28 points and Williams chipped in with 12 and sophomore Elijah Jackson added eight.

Chatham returns to action Tuesday when it hosts Altavista in Dogwood action at 7 p.m.