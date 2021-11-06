William Campbell walks away with 34-24 victory against Dan River

RINGGOLD — Dan River junior Ty’Lyric Coleman put on a clinic Friday night against William Campbell.
Coleman recorded a fumble recovery on a strip, an interception in the end zone and a 42-yard receiving touchdown against the Generals.
The junior safety-receiver had some company as well as junior Shamar Ferguson rushed for a pair of scores and threw for another two and junior Tilden Garland hauled in a 54-yard touchdown catch.
Unfortunately, their efforts weren’t enough as William Campbell walked away with a 34-24 victory against Dan River in Dogwood District action on senior night.
Facing a three-score deficit early in the second quarter, Ferguson and Coleman completed a nine-play, 56-yard scoring drive when they teamed up for a 42-yard touchdown that made it a 22-6 contest with 9:49 remaining.
Dan River (3-7, 3-3 Dogwood) kept the momentum rolling on the ensuing kickoff when sophomore Malachi James pounced on the onside kick, setting the Wildcats up in Generals territory. On third-and-six, Ferguson converted a huge third down when he punched the ball into the end zone from 17 yards out that cut the ‘Cats’ deficit to 10 with just under six minutes left in the half.
William Campbell (4-4, 4-2) answered back with a long drive of its own that went 65 yards and concluded with Darius Berkley’s 5-yard touchdown run that made it a 28-12 contest at the half.
Coleman stepped on the defensive end midway through the third quarter when he stripped the ball from Berkley and returned it back to the Generals’ 25-yard line. However, William Campbell ended the ensuing drive with a turnover over its own, keeping the score the same.
The defensive back-and-forth continued from there as Coleman ended a Generals’ apparent scoring drive when he stepped in front of a pass in the end zone with 14 seconds left in the third.
This time, though, the ‘Cats made use of the possession, piecing together a 40-yard scoring drive that cut Dan River’s deficit to 28-18 on Ferguson’s 10-yard run with 10:24 remaining in the game.
Berkley added his fourth rushing score of the game on his 13-yard run that gave the Generals a 34-18 cushion with 4:50 left.
Dan River’s spirits weren’t dampened for too long as Ferguson made quick work of the ensuing drive, finding Garland for a 54-yard touchdown reception that made it a 34-24 game with just over four minutes.
The Wildcats kept the momentum rolling when junior D’andre Thomas pounced on a fumble, giving them the ball back with 4:06 on the clock. However, the Generals’ defense forced the ‘Cats into a turnover on downs, effectively ending the contest.
Dan River’s defense was commanding, forcing three turnovers on the evening. Coleman led the way with his fumble recovery and interception, while Thomas chipped in with a fumble recovery of his own.
Ferguson led the offense with his pair of scoring runs and touchdown passes, while Coleman and Garland each hauled in scoring passes.
Berkley was a force of nature against Dan River, scoring on runs of 19, 13, 7 and 5 yards to finish with four scores. Russell Thompson added a touchdown for William Campbell on defense, finding the end zone on a 35-yard scoop-and-score near the end of the first.
At halftime, the Wildcats honored seniors Darius Dickerson, DaMari Glass, Andrew Simmons, Jalil Deshazor, Hayden Mangrum, Ryan Brandon and Kaden Bowes.
Dan River also honored its 2021 track and field state champions.