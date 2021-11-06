William Campbell walks away with 34-24 victory against Dan River

Coleman stepped on the defensive end midway through the third quarter when he stripped the ball from Berkley and returned it back to the Generals’ 25-yard line. However, William Campbell ended the ensuing drive with a turnover over its own, keeping the score the same.

The defensive back-and-forth continued from there as Coleman ended a Generals’ apparent scoring drive when he stepped in front of a pass in the end zone with 14 seconds left in the third.

This time, though, the ‘Cats made use of the possession, piecing together a 40-yard scoring drive that cut Dan River’s deficit to 28-18 on Ferguson’s 10-yard run with 10:24 remaining in the game.

Berkley added his fourth rushing score of the game on his 13-yard run that gave the Generals a 34-18 cushion with 4:50 left.

Dan River’s spirits weren’t dampened for too long as Ferguson made quick work of the ensuing drive, finding Garland for a 54-yard touchdown reception that made it a 34-24 game with just over four minutes.

The Wildcats kept the momentum rolling when junior D’andre Thomas pounced on a fumble, giving them the ball back with 4:06 on the clock. However, the Generals’ defense forced the ‘Cats into a turnover on downs, effectively ending the contest.