Winning ways continue for Chatham Cavaliers

CHATHAM — The chance of a perfect season continues for the Chatham Cavaliers.

On Monday, the Cavaliers defeated Dogwood District rival Appomattox County (6-3, 6-3) 3-1 in their second-to-last home game of the season.

Chatham (10-0, 10-0) found a way to break the scoreless tie in the bottom of the third. With two outs, sophomore Jake Moore doubled to left center field to set up Arnold with the scoring opportunity. Arnold came in a clutch, singling on the "hit and run" attempt to bring home Moore, putting Chatham up 1-0.

“I got fooled early with the slider, so I just see the ball up and I hit a fastball in,” Arnold said. “I stayed through it. Not trying to do too much, just staying on top of it and hit a line drive.”

The Cavs’ resilience paved the way for another opportunity to expand their lead in the bottom fourth. Following back-to-back groundouts, freshman Alex Van Pelt singled to right field and freshman Kennen Lewis came behind after working up a walk. Senior Dixon Erwin came up with a single of his own to load the bases; all with two outs.