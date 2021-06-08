Winning ways continue for Chatham Cavaliers

CHATHAM — The chance of a perfect season continues for the Chatham Cavaliers.
On Monday, the Cavaliers defeated Dogwood District rival Appomattox County (6-3, 6-3) 3-1 in their second-to-last home game of the season.
Chatham (10-0, 10-0) found a way to break the scoreless tie in the bottom of the third. With two outs, sophomore Jake Moore doubled to left center field to set up Arnold with the scoring opportunity. Arnold came in a clutch, singling on the "hit and run" attempt to bring home Moore, putting Chatham up 1-0.
“I got fooled early with the slider, so I just see the ball up and I hit a fastball in,” Arnold said. “I stayed through it. Not trying to do too much, just staying on top of it and hit a line drive.”
The Cavs’ resilience paved the way for another opportunity to expand their lead in the bottom fourth. Following back-to-back groundouts, freshman Alex Van Pelt singled to right field and freshman Kennen Lewis came behind after working up a walk. Senior Dixon Erwin came up with a single of his own to load the bases; all with two outs.
When Aaron approached his at-bat, his only option to drive in his fellow Cav’s was to find open grass for a base hit. Instead, Aaron took one for the team. Aaron got hit on the side of his torso, which allowed Van Pelt to come home to extend Chatham’s led to 2-0. Once Aaron loaded up the bases; Moore was walked to give the Cavs’ a 3-0 over the Raiders.
Arnold took the mound for the Cavaliers’ and crafted an excellent start. The Hampton-Syndey commit logged in 4.2 innings while just giving up one hit and struck out three. Aaron pitched in relief for the remainder of the game, racking up four strikeouts and allowing just two base hits.
“I felt like on the mound, I knew that my defense behind me is going to make plays,” Arnold said. “I can locate and I don't have to about them [Appomattox] hitting it, so that makes me pound the zone better. It’s a lot easier when I get ahead and I know if I miss a spot, they’re going to be be-hind me.” Arnold said about Chatham’s defense.
Appomattox had the chance to tie in the top of the seventh, but fail to capitalize. Raiders junior first basemen Hunter Garrett led off the inning with a single. Senior Matt Napier got on via bunt single. Freshman Kyle Davis drove in Garrett on the RBI single to cut their deficit to 3-1. However, Davis would be picked off by Aaron at first for the third and final out of the game.
Chatham was scheduled to play at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Altavista. Appomattox County will return home Wednesday to play Nelson County at 5:30 p.m.