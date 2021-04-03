With 47-0 scorching win, GW clinches regular-season district title; coach scores 100th career victory

Dixon added, “We just had to get back in the groove honestly. We had to shake a few things off and make sure we came out there executing.”

Hairston credited the team’s camaraderie for helping them over the hump against the Comets.

“Believing in our guys, man,” Hairston said. “Just keeping us together, bonding, because no matter how hard it is, we’re going to work together as one and get the win. We just had to keep grinding our gears and getting back into the flow of things. But we got a couple of big plays and honestly, that made everybody want to keep going harder.”

After Dixon’s pick-6, it was senior Willie Edmunds’ turn to score as he ripped off a 25-yard scoring run to push GW’s lead to 26-0 with 5:37 left in the first half. Dixon’s third and final score of the night made it a 13-0 game and senior Zavion King got the Eagles’ special teams involved when he found a gap for a 25-yard punt return that gave GW a 40-point cushion going into the break.

With their regular season completed, the Eagles can turn their attention toward Pulaski — a team that ended GW’s season back in 2018 with a narrow 17-14 victory.

“Honestly, all season, for us seniors and underclassmen, they want us to put on a show for them and they want to put on a show for us,” Bottoms said. “But we’re just making sure we keep our heads humble, but we really want some revenge from last time at Averett.”