With crazy turn of events, Martinsville escapes with 29-21 victory over Chatham

Lester’s fumble recovery with just under three minutes gave the Cavaliers a bit of hope, but Martin all but put the seal on the game with his pick-6.

Following Chatham’s matchup against Patrick County a few weeks back, head coach Jack Turner complimented his team’s grit and heart. The Cavaliers showed him more of the same against the Bulldogs.

After going down by two scores early, Anderson helped the ‘Cavs start the fourth quarter on the right foot, capping a six-play, 58-yard scoring drive with his 5-yard touchdown run up the middle that gave Chatham a 21-20 lead with 11:54 left in the contest.

The start of the second half offered plenty of entertainment for fans of both sides as Breedlove gave the Cavaliers their first lead of the game, 14-13, when he broke loose for a 17-yard score with seven minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Martinsville junior Jahmal Jones didn’t waste any time keeping the excitement going as he broke free on the ensuing kickoff for a 70-yard return that pushed the Bulldogs back in front, 20-14, with 6:24 remaining in the frame.