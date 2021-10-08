With crazy turn of events, Martinsville escapes with 29-21 victory over Chatham

CHATHAM — Chatham and Martinsville’s football teams entered Thursday night’s non-district matchup expecting a dogfight and that’s exactly what they got.
In a game between two teams who hang their hats on their blue-collared work ethics and smash-mouth styles of play, Martinsville used a crazy turn of events in the final minutes to escape with a 29-21 victory over the Cavaliers.
The crazy turn of events began when Chatham junior Colin Lester jumped up on a Martinsville fumble with 2:52 left in the contest.
Starting the drive from their own 12-yard line, the Cavaliers were able to piece together a bit of offense, moving the ball up to their own 30-yard line courtesy of a pair of runs from junior Dermont Kyle and freshman Jaden Breedlove. However, junior Chavis Martin jumped in front of a ‘Cavs’ pass and raced to the end zone for a 35-yard touchdown return that gave the Bulldogs a 29-21 lead with just over a minute in regulation.
On its final drive, Chatham moved the ball into Martinsville territory on senior quarterback Mason Anderson’s pass to sophomore Zander Cornell, but the Bulldogs’ defense kept the Cavaliers out of the end zone, lifting them to the wild win.
Chatham (3-2) had a bit of misfortune midway through the fourth quarter when a snap on a punt attempt sailed errant and into the back of the end zone for a safety that gave Martinsville a 22-21 edge with 7:30 left in the game.
Lester’s fumble recovery with just under three minutes gave the Cavaliers a bit of hope, but Martin all but put the seal on the game with his pick-6.
Following Chatham’s matchup against Patrick County a few weeks back, head coach Jack Turner complimented his team’s grit and heart. The Cavaliers showed him more of the same against the Bulldogs.
After going down by two scores early, Anderson helped the ‘Cavs start the fourth quarter on the right foot, capping a six-play, 58-yard scoring drive with his 5-yard touchdown run up the middle that gave Chatham a 21-20 lead with 11:54 left in the contest.
The start of the second half offered plenty of entertainment for fans of both sides as Breedlove gave the Cavaliers their first lead of the game, 14-13, when he broke loose for a 17-yard score with seven minutes remaining in the third quarter.
Martinsville junior Jahmal Jones didn’t waste any time keeping the excitement going as he broke free on the ensuing kickoff for a 70-yard return that pushed the Bulldogs back in front, 20-14, with 6:24 remaining in the frame.
The Bulldogs kept the momentum going with another big special teams play, jumping on the following onside kick near midfield. However, it was Chatham’s turn to play spoiler next as Breedlove picked off a Bulldogs’ pass, setting up Anderson’s go-ahead score.
Martinsville (3-3) took the first lead when junior quarterback Rashaun Dickerson capped the Bulldogs’ opening drive with a 5-yard run that made it 7-0 with just under five minutes remaining in the opening frame.
Chatham’s defense kept Martinsville off the board on its next two drives, but senior C.J. Campbell ended the scoreless streak when he ripped off a 22-yard run on a pitch to give the Bulldogs a 13-0 lead midway through the second quarter.
The Cavaliers fought back, using junior Dermont Kyle’s 15-yard run to pull within a possession at six and Breedlove’s 17-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter helped the ‘Cavs steal momentum and the lead.
Dickerson and Campbell each had rushing touchdowns for the Bulldogs, while Jones added a kick return for a score and Martin finished with a pick-6.
Anderson, Breedlove and Kyle all recorded touchdowns for the Cavaliers.
Breedlove and Lester added their respective interception and fumble recovery.
Martinsville resumes Piedmont District action Oct. 15 when it hosts Magna Vista at 7 p.m.
Chatham returns to Dogwood District action Oct. 15 when it hosts William Campbell at 7 p.m. for homecoming.