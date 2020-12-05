With Danville School Board approval, winter sports season back in play

It’s difficult to project how the pandemic will affect winter sports once they begin and how that might, in turn, affect the possibility of a fall sports season. But as of this week, GW head football coach Nick Anderson, who was at the meeting, saw Thursday’s decision from the school board as a promising sign that its members are receptive to sports continuing as long as precautions are in place.

“Our gratitude goes out to our school board members and the administration,” Anderson said, speaking on behalf of his whole team. “They trust us to uphold the restrictions that are in place to keep everybody safe but still give the kids the opportunity to do something they love to do.

“To have something to work toward is very rewarding.”

GW boys basketball coach Jermaine Parker, who also attended Thursday’s meeting, was equally thankful for the board’s decision. He said his players have been anxiously awaiting a decision regarding the status of their season.

“I’m happy that it went this way tonight because I did not want to be the one to tell them that it was not going to be,” Parker said.

Changes are coming