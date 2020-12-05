With Danville School Board approval, winter sports season back in play

Shortly after the Danville School Board voted last week to keep students in a remote learning environment until after New Year’s Day, it also approved a return-to-play plan for the district’s athletic teams amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
George Washington High School athletic director Jonathan Fain presented the plan to the board, which voted unanimously to allow Danville Public Schools to participate in winter sports.
Practices and tryouts are permitted to begin on Monday for cheerleading and basketball, while swimming and diving, wrestling and indoor track start Dec. 14.
Fain told the Register & Bee after the meeting that a lot of preparation went into outlining the return of sports at GW and Galileo Magnet High School. He was proud of each school’s coaches for their diligence and patience.
“Until we received a vote that said we could not play, we always moved forward with our coaches and in our preparations that we were going to have a season,” Fain said.
Earlier this year, the Virginia High School League approved a condensed high school sports format. Winter sports, after starting on Monday, will end Feb. 20. Fall sports will begin Feb. 4 and end May 1. Spring sports will start April 12 and end June 26.
Each sport is limited to 60% of its normal amount of games from a normal year. Basketball will be limited to 14 games, for example.
It’s difficult to project how the pandemic will affect winter sports once they begin and how that might, in turn, affect the possibility of a fall sports season. But as of this week, GW head football coach Nick Anderson, who was at the meeting, saw Thursday’s decision from the school board as a promising sign that its members are receptive to sports continuing as long as precautions are in place.
“Our gratitude goes out to our school board members and the administration,” Anderson said, speaking on behalf of his whole team. “They trust us to uphold the restrictions that are in place to keep everybody safe but still give the kids the opportunity to do something they love to do.
“To have something to work toward is very rewarding.”
GW boys basketball coach Jermaine Parker, who also attended Thursday’s meeting, was equally thankful for the board’s decision. He said his players have been anxiously awaiting a decision regarding the status of their season.
“I’m happy that it went this way tonight because I did not want to be the one to tell them that it was not going to be,” Parker said.
Changes are coming
Among the most notable provisions of the sports plan is that fans will not be allowed to attend. Under an executive order from Gov. Ralph Northam, no more than 25 spectators are allowed at any sporting event — an order that does not include players, coaches, officials, athletic training staff or media members. But cheerleaders and other student spirit groups are considered spectators.
Considering that a normal cheerleading team can consist of 15-20 members on varsity and junior varsity combined, it didn’t make sense to allow such a small group of parents or fans, Fain said.
Support Local Journalism
The plan also calls for GW to only compete against schools within the Piedmont District. That restricts travel to as far west as Patrick County High School and as far east as Halifax County High School.
While traveling, only 22 players and coaches will be allowed per bus, meaning varsity and JV teams will have to travel separately. All bus passengers, including the driver, are required to wear masks at all times while on the bus. Passengers will have assigned seats on both legs of the road trip.
All members of the traveling party will have temperatures checked before leaving and upon arrival at the location of the contest.
Each sport will have various precautions designed to cut down on the possibility of spreading the virus — such as disinfecting the basketball during stops in play or altering the wrestling schedule to likely only include events against one other school at a time, as opposed to three- or four-team meets. And in response to most indoor track facilities being closed, those athletes will compete in “polar bear” meets, which are held outside.
Other localities still waiting
While Danville now has some clarity regarding its winter sports season, some surrounding areas are still waiting.
In Pittsylvania County, the school board held a work session on the Monday before Thanksgiving to discuss the proposed return-to-play plan because there was not another scheduled meeting before practices and tryouts were scheduled to start on Monday.
There was no formal vote to allow winter sports in Pittsylvania County to start on time, but there was also no indication that the board planned to take sports off the table.
“If we’ve got something out there we can give to the students in the sports, I’m all for it,” said board member George Henderson.
Superintendent Mark Jones said the county should be prepared for a steep drop in gate receipts due to having few or no fans paying to attend. But despite that, he said, “We feel like we can play sports this year.”
In Henry County, athletics were cleared on Friday to begin as scheduled.
Martinsville and Halifax County are still waiting, however. In both school systems, students have been learning virtually the entire year to this point.
Halifax County school buildings are still closed, and there is no timetable for when sports may be allowed to ramp up.
In Martinsville, a decision about the fall sports season is likely to come at the next school board meeting on Dec. 14.
In the event that a neighboring school district does not approve a sports season, Fain said building a schedule will take some creativity.
“If Martinsville says they can’t play, maybe there’s another school that can play us a third time [in basketball],” Fain said.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!