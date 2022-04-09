With fifth-inning rally, Tunstall softball snags 13-8 win over Magna Vista

DRY FORK — Tunstall’s softball team used a fifth-inning rally to pick up an important 13-8 win over Magna Vista in Piedmont District action Friday night.

Tunstall (3-2, 2-0 Piedmont) entered its half of the sixth facing a 7-6 deficit, down to its final nine outs. Freshman Colby Eastwood flipped the score line with her two-run single to right field and freshman Khamauri Mays followed with an RBI single that pushed the Trojans’ advantage to two. Junior Heidi Ellis rounded out the frame with a run-scoring base knock that gave the Trojans a 10-7 lead.

A back-and-forth game throughout, Magna Vista (2-6, 0-2) kept it going with a run in the sixth on senior Delaney Burris’ RBI ground out that pulled the Warriors within two at 10-8.

The Trojans struck back with a trio of runs in their half of the sixth to extend their advantage to five. Junior Greenly Elliott got the rally started with her two-run double to center and junior Gaby Elliott made it a 13-8 game with her run-scoring single to left.

Eastwood finished off Magna Vista in the seventh to give the Trojans the important Piedmont victory.

The Warriors took a 2-1 lead into the second inning, but the Trojans stole the momentum back with a four-run frame. Greenly Elliott started the rally with her two-run double to center and Gaby Elliott provided an insurance run with her RBI single to left that made it a 4-2 contest. Mays rounded out the scoring with her sacrifice fly to right that scored Gaby Elliott and gave the Trojans a 5-2 edge.

Magna Vista battled back in the third, pulling within one on senior Shelby Rigney’s two-run double to left. However, Mays pushed Tunstall’s lead back to two with her RBI triple in the fourth that made it a 6-4 game.

The Warriors stole the lead back in the fifth on junior Kaylee Hughes’ RBI ground out to short and junior Cyera Patterson gave Magna Vista the lead four batters later when she smacked a two-run single to center that put the Warriors in front 7-6.

Greenly Elliott led Tunstall with a game-high four RBIs while Mays drove in three runs. Gaby Elliott, Eastwood and Ellis drove in two runs apiece for the Trojans. Greenly Elliott and Gaby Elliott smacked a game-high three hits while Mays, Ellis and Cassada recorded a pair of hits apiece.

Rigney recorded a team-high three RBIs for Magna Vista while Patterson drove in two RBIs. Rigney and Carlee Ashworth smacked a team-high three hits for the Warriors.

Junior Katie Tuck picked up the win for Tunstall, striking out three in three innings of relief.

Tunstall returns to action Tuesday when it takes on Halifax County in Piedmont District action at 5 p.m.