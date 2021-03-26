With late dramatics, Tunstall storms to 19-13 victory over Chatham

Moore added, “Down in practice, we do this thing called a gut check and I give this victory credit to that because you’ve got to get through it and if it wasn’t for that, I think we would be soft and give up.”

The victory was made a bit sweeter by the fact it helped Tunstall avenge a late loss to Chatham the last time the two teams met back in 2019.

“Actually, their principal last year said that when they beat us last year, we wouldn’t beat them for another 10 years and our mindset coming in was that it was going to be a short 10 years because we wanted to beat them tonight and that’s what pushed us.”

“We have a whole lot of fight and we never give up,” Hairston said. “That’s one thing about our boys, we never give up and never have any doubt.”

Tunstall got things started on the right foot as it pieced together a 13-play, 55-yard scoring drive on its first possession, capped by Burnette’s 3-yard scamper that made it a 6-0 game midway through the first quarter.

It was Chatham’s turn to fight next as the ‘Cavs countered with a 12-play, 51-yard drive that even the score on Saunders’ 4-yard run that knotted the score with 10:59 left in the first half.