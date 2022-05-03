With pair of three-run rallies, Chatham holds off E.C. Glass

CHATHAM — If Chatham’s baseball team was a hip-hop group from the early 90s, the Cavaliers could easily be called “The Cavaliers and the Scrappy Bunch.”

Especially after the way they played against E.C. Glass on Monday night.

Chatham staged a pair of three-run rallies in the fourth and sixth innings to hold off a pesky Hilltoppers squad and pick up a 7-4 win in non-district action.

E.C. Glass starter George Best got the best of Chatham (11-4) over the opening three-and-a-half-innings as he used his off-speed stuff to lock the Cavaliers’ potent bats. That all changed with two outs in the fourth as sophomore Alex Van Pelt got the ‘Cavs on the board with his RBI single to left field and sophomore Kennen Lewis and senior Colby Owen followed with singles to load the bases. Van Pelt scored on an error to knot the score at 2-2 and Lewis came home on a wild pitch to give Chatham a one-run edge.

Freshman David Ball Jr. helped E.C. Glass (7-7) knot the score in the fifth with his run-scoring single to center. With the bases loaded and only one out, the Hilltoppers looked poised to break the game open but sophomore Cody Walden worked perfectly out the stretch, picking up a strikeout and groundout to get the Cavaliers out the jam with the score tied.

“Just went out there and threw the ball down the middle, just hit my spots,” Walden said.

Walden’s efforts proved differential as Van Pelt worked a bases-loaded walk in the ‘Cavs’ half of the fifth to give them a 4-3 lead.

Chatham all but sealed the win in the sixth as junior Jake Moore scored senior Cam Satterfield and junior Carrington Aaron with his two-run double to left-center and sophomore Benjamin Williams scored on the same play to make it a 7-3 contest.

“We’re finding ways to win, we’re messing up, but we’re also fixing it,” Moore said.

Van Pelt added, “I don’t feel like we played our best tonight but we try to find a way to make it work.”

E.C. Glass tagged Chatham for a run in the seventh on senior James Evans’ RBI sacrifice fly to deep second base. However, Walden, who re-entered the game on the mound in the seventh, induced a flyout to sophomore Zander Cornell to seal the win and pick up the save.

All in all, Walden scattered a pair of hits and allowed a run while striking out two. Aaron got the win on the bump, throwing an inning of hitless relief.

Sophomore Ryan Litchford gave the Hilltoppers the lead in the second, scoring the game’s first run with his single to right. E.C. Glass didn’t waste any time doubling down on its lead, making it a 2-0 con-test in the second when junior Mike Harpster scored on a Cavaliers’ error on Ball Jr.’s pop up.

Moore led the ‘Cavs with a pair of RBIs on three hits while Van Pelt drove in two runs as well for Chatham. Satterfield smacked a pair of hits as well.

Ball Jr., Evans and Litchford all led E.C. Glass with an RBI apiece while Carter Jones drilled a team-high two hits for the Hilltoppers.

Walden turned in a solid performance in relief to pick up the save, allowing two hits and a run while striking out two in 1.2 innings pitched, including the seventh. Aaron picked up the win on the bump, throwing an inning of hitless ball.

Chatham returns to action Wednesday when it travels to Appomattox for a crucial Dogwood District road matchup against Altavista at 5:30 p.m.