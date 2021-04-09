With thrilling 42-35 victory, GW moves on to Region 4D title game

“Don’t let your head down, it’s just a play,” said senior John Wilkins IV when asked the Eagles’ sideline mentality during Pulaski’s comeback. “It’s just a play, keep your head down and make big plays and we’re good.”

“We knew they were a good team and when they came out and executed at the end of the game, our attitude changed because of the adversity,” added junior Ahmad Poole, who recorded a strip-and-score in the first half.

Revenge

The win helped the Eagles exact a little revenge after the Cougars ended their season in close fashion in the 2018 regional semis.

“It feels great,” said senior Willie Edmunds. “We just came in here with hard work and just did our thing.”

Wilkins, who was a sophomore on the ’18 team, was determined GW wasn’t going to go out this time.

“We couldn’t let that happen again,” Wilkins said. “It just feels good to know we punched them in the mouth and did what we had to do.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

GW advances to the Region 4D title game where it will face either No.4 Amherst or No. 1 Salem. The two teams play Friday night in Salem.