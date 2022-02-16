With win over Halifax, Tunstall to face GW for district title

Tunstall’s boys basketball team entered its Piedmont District Tournament semifinal matchup against Halifax County looking to spread the ball all over the court.

The Trojans did just that and their efforts led to 11, 3-pointers, including eight in the first half, and a 70-43 victory over the Comets on Tuesday night.

No. 1 Tunstall advances to Wednesday night's championship game where it will do battle with No. 2 George Washington. It’s the second time the sides have met in a week and the third overall this season.

Sophomore Bricen Pool got the onslaught started in the opening minute when he knocked down his first 3-pointer to give the Trojans the early 3-0 lead. Pool increased Tunstall’s lead to five with his jumper and sophomore Jamarcus Brown followed with a layup off a feed from sophomore Jailyn Edmonds that made it a 7-0 contest with 3:47 left in the frame.

The Trojans pushed their advantage to nine on junior D’dric Rogers’ layup before Tunstall turned to its defense when sophomore Ashton Hammock broke in for a steal and found Rogers who connected with Brown for a layup that capped a run of 11 straight points for the Trojans.

“Our shooters have been struggling for a long time and that’s why we’ve been losing games, so we just wanted our shooters to get open and they did tonight,” Hammock said. “So, we had 11, 3s, as a team, and just knocked them down.”

Pool credited the Trojans’ success in the opening minutes to spreading the floor, saying, “We spread the floor good, pretty much did what coach [DeMarcus Morrison] said, got good looks, and knocked down shots.”

Tunstall (18-4) was near perfect on the defensive end, holding Halifax scoreless over the opening seven minutes. The Comets didn’t get their first bucket until sophomore Kanya Caddle’s layup with 1:20 remaining in the first period.

“We mainly just played them on the right side because they’re not a left-handed team,” said sophomore Jason Zelinski. “So, we had to cut that right hand off, mainly.”

Hammock agreed, adding, “Definitely, just playing the right hand.”

Pool credited the scoreless streak to the Trojans’ efforts.

“We just hustled and gave it everything we have,” Pool said.

The onslaught continued in the second quarter as the Trojans knocked down five, 3-pointers in the frame to build their lead to double-digits. Zelinski’s trey off a feed from junior Khamani Harris pushed Tunstall’s advantage to 24-13 with just under five minutes left in the half.

Hammock followed with his third trey of the contest that made it an 11-point game with just under four minutes on the clock and knocked down his fourth a few minutes later that gave the Trojans a 30-19 cushion with 1:51 left in the half.

Rogers concluded the 3-point barrage with his trey that made it a 14-point contest with 42 seconds on the clock.

Altogether, Tunstall knocked down eight, 3s as a team in the opening half. Hammock led the way with four while Zelinski added two.

“We just practiced sliding, mostly me, Jason and Bricen, we mostly practice sliding, sliding, sliding,” Hammock said. “We get back for shots, and when we get our sets, we just knock them down.”

Tunstall didn’t let up in the second half, starting the third on a 19-0 run that helped the Trojans put the game away. Rogers led the way with 10 points over the streak while Edmonds and Brown each finished with four.

Once again, Tunstall kept Halifax (10-9) off the board for nearly four minutes in the third.

“We just executed,” Zelinski said.

Pool agreed and added, “Executing, coach [Morrison] gave us the game plan and we just got the job done.”

Hammock credited the Trojans’ defense to the streak.

“When they turned the ball over, it led to transition points, open shots, open 3s, open everything,” he said. “So, we just knocked down the shots, got the steals.”

All three also credited Tunstall’s defensive efforts to its recent two-game losing streak.

“Those two losses gave us a whole bunch of energy to just come out here and play hard,” Pool said.

“Oh, for sure,” Zelinski said. “We just don’t want to have that feeling again.”

The Trojans finished with 11, 3-pointers on the evening. Hammock and Rogers led the way with four while Zelinski chipped in with two.