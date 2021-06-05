In Danville, a new dream emerges with professional minor league basketball team

According to Jeffries, the hardest part about being a coach is having so many talented and hard-working young men, but not enough community resources available to develop and have the impact on the community he would like. River City Dream practices at the Abundant Life Church in Danville but play all their home games in Greensboro, North Carolina, at the Lebanon Baptist Church.

The team is made up of Jeffries, team owner and head coach; Tony White Jr., assistant head coach; and 25 players, many of whom started playing basketball at a young age.

“I’ve been playing since I was in about fifth grade and I want to make this a career,” Brandon Hampton, point guard, said. “I want to be in the NBA someday, so I have to start somewhere,”

Tajon Carter, shooting guard, joined to have another chance to do something he loves. He wants to get better and to enhance his skills at a game he’s been playing since he was child alongside his family in their driveway.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I joined this team because I saw an opportunity to better myself and my community,” point guard Tre Dildy said. “I felt like we could inspire the young kids out there to do more than just be out in the streets. I want them to know there are bigger and better things out there.”

More like a family