The Pittsylvania County Sports Hall of Fame will honor new inductees — including the famed Edmunds brothers — this summer.

Formed in 2013, the organization pays yearly tribute to those involved in the "success of sports programs in county youth leagues, public or private school sports, college sports, professional or personal sports endeavors."

In addition, volunteers may also be selected for the “Hampton Wilkins Spirit Award” to recognize individuals who demonstrate qualities of a cheerleader and supporter of a locality, the people and youth who make up the community.

The ninth annual induction ceremony is scheduled for 1 p.m. June 25 at The Pittsylvania County Community Center.

Meet the inductees

Paige Echols: Volleyball player, Chatham High School, First Team All District Senior Year; travel volleyball; Averett University volleyball captain; USA South All-Conference Team and Capital One Academic All-State Team; Averett Female Student Athletic of the Year; Averett Sports Hall of Fame 2019; Coached JV and varsity volleyball, travel volleyball, named Conference Coach of the Year; and coached two conference championships (first and second in Chatham High School history).

The three “EBOYZ” as they have become known, return to their roots often and are known for their passion for giving back to the community by hosting an annual football and cheer camp at Averett’s North Campus. The camp is open to anybody and the campers learn and practice football drills and are educated about drugs. The EBOYZ also host a “One Dream One Team” annual fundraising gala to raise money for scholarships to support high school athletes, and to provide after-school tutoring.

Caine DeVivi: State wrestling champion Tunstall High School 1992, the first and only state win in school history; wrestled briefly at Campbell University until injuries cut his career short; upon graduating from Longwood, returned home and taught at George Washington High School, Tunstall High School and Magna Vista High School for 21 years until retirement this year; coached baseball, softball, wrestling, football and golf; won two Piedmont District wrestling titles; when coach Roger Cook, the founder of Tunstall’s softball program retired, he recruited coach DeVivi who became the program’s second head coach in the school’s history; in the 11 seasons as Tunstall head softball coach, he has boasted a record of 126 wins and 85 losses, with three Piedmont District Titles, and led the team to two appearances in the region semifinals.

The committee selected the following to receive the Hampton Wilkins Spirit Award:

Jesse Meadows: Since the inception of the Pittsylvania County Youth Sports programs in the 1970s, and at least 10 years before, Meadows has stayed the course as a local businessman who has provided services to the young athletes of the county and city. Although the name of the business may have changed, the name of Jesse Meadows has remained synonymous for sporting goods in the area. Meadows has outfitted teams from the Blue Ridge Mountains to the coast of Virginia from head to toe and most importantly he willingly replaced uniforms and equipment deemed unusable through no fault of his own. When Link-Watson closed its sporting goods department, Downtown Athletics of Charlottesville had the foresight to create Downtown Athletics South, a two-man operation run by Meadows and Johnny Thornton. His customers soon realized that while the company name may have changed, the service provided by Meadows would always remain the same. Meadows demonstrated the qualities of a cheerleader and supporter of a locality and the people who make up the community, especially the young people.

At a recent board of directors meeting, new officers and directors were elected for the Pittsylvania County Sports Hall of Fame including: George Henderson, president; R.J. Weaver, treasurer; Brenda Bowman, secretary; Mark Adkins, Mark Austin, H.F. Haymore, Mike Neal, C.L. Scarce; Peyton Sellers, Burt Sparks, Eddie Walker and Steve Welch.

The ceremony, hosted by Wilkins & Co., Realtors and the Pittsylvania County Community Center, includes dinner and is open to the public. The deadline for reservations to attend the banquet/ceremony is June 10. The cost to attend is $25 per person. Sponsorships and ads for the official program are also available. For more details, and to RSVP for the ceremony, call Brenda Bowman at 434-724-4343, or email bbowman300@embarqmail.com. Mail check payable to PCSHOF and mail to 300 Bowman Drive, Dry Fork, VA 24549.