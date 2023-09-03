Carter Langley found himself facing what many people viewed as a “must-win” situation at the start of the 150-lap Sentara Health Late Model Stock Car Division race that highlighted Saturday night’s Halifax County Farm Bureau Championship Night Race at South Boston Speedway.

He responded in a big way, winning the race and $5,000 and capturing the championship.

Langley entered the venue’s final points race of the season leading two-time NASCAR national champion and six-time SBS track champion Peyton Sellers, of Danville, by three points in what was one of the closest championship points battles in the speedway’s history.

When Langley, the 18-year-old Zebulon, North Carolina, resident won the pole in qualifying, Sellers — who was going to have to start the race mid-pack in seventh place, in accordance with the track’s handicapping system following his wins in the two previous races — elected to start at the rear of the field.

If Sellers had won the race from the rear of the field, he would have received two bonus points — and a 1-2 finish by Sellers and Langley, respectively, in that case, would have given Sellers the title by one point.

At the end of the night, Langley took the win and earned his first career Late Model Stock Car Division championship. Sellers finished third behind Langley and runner-up Kyle Dudley, of Roanoke. The win was Langley’s eighth of the season at the .4-mile oval.

“I was calm, cool and collected,” Langley said when asked about being put into a “must-win” situation. “I looked at it as another day at the racetrack. Anytime we go to the racetrack, we try to win. Having fun and winning has helped me a lot. It helps keep my mind cool and helps me to keep hitting my marks. I’m glad it worked out the way it did.”

Winning the division championship is a special accomplishment. The emotions of winning the race and the division championship spilled over in Victory Lane.

“This means a lot to me and my team,” Langley said with a huge smile. “I started tearing up in Victory Lane. I can’t tell you whether it was tears of joy or if I started crying because everyone else was crying. I don’t know what it was.”

Sellers said attempting to win from the rear of the field was his only option.

“That was the only card I could play,” he said. “His car was so good today. When he qualified on the pole, I knew that was my play, because if I beat him by one spot, I couldn’t beat him [for the championship]. I had to beat him by points.

“I was going to have to start seventh anyway. I decided to go back a little further. I knew I had a little more time this week to get back up to the front. That’s the card we had, we had to play it, and we just came up a little short.”

Langley led twice in the race for a total of 126 laps, including the last 98 circuits. He crossed the finish line just over a second ahead of Dudley. North Carolinian Bobby McCarty, who had won a race at SBS earlier this season, finished fourth, and Aaron Donnelly, of Stafford, rounded out the top five finishers. McCarty led 24 laps in the race that had two lead changes among two drivers.

Limited Sportsman

Jason Myers, of Hurt, won his first career South Boston Speedway Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division title Saturday night with a win in the division’s 50-lap race.

In winning the championship, Myers joins his father, three-time SBS title winner Billy Myers, of Hurt, as a South Boston Speedway champion.

Jason Myers entered Saturday night’s 50-lap race leading teenager Carter Russo, of Rougemont, North Carolina, by 21 points.

The race featured a see-saw battle for the win between Myers and Russo. The pair swapped the lead four times, with Myers leading three times for a total of 44 laps. His margin of victory over Russo was 0.928 seconds.

Jared Dawson, of Nathalie, finished third; with Nathan Crews, of Long Island; and Ross Mountcasel, of Crewe, rounding out the top five finishers.

Pure Stock

It was six years ago that Johnny Layne, of Halifax, won his most recent Southside Disposal Pure Stock Division championship.

Layne won Saturday night’s 25-lap Southside Disposal Pure Stock Division race and secured his third career division championship. He won eight of the division’s 12 races this season.

Caleb Sanford, of South Boston, finished second, 1.090 seconds behind Layne. B.J. Reaves, of South Boston; Zach Reaves, of Danville; and 2022 division champion Scott Phillips, of Halifax, completed the top five finishers.

Hornets

Jared Dawson, of Nathalie, won Saturday night’s 20-lap race for the Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets Division.

Kendall Milam, of Keeling, won his first career division championship with a ninth-place finish in the race. Milam won two races at SBS this season.

Saturday night’s race was the first time this season Dawson had competed in the division. He made the most of the opportunity, winning the pole in qualifying and leading the entire caution-free race.

Jason DeCarlo, of Chase City, finished second, 1.245 seconds behind Dawson. Landon Milam, of Keeling; Dillon Davis, of Nathalie; and Andrea Ruotolo, of South Boston, completed the top five finishers in the 17-car field.

Next race

Racing returns to SBS on Oct. 7 when the stars and cars of the Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour visits for the Autos By Nelson 250 presented by Virginia Is For Lovers.

The event will be highlighted by a 125-lap race for the Solid Rock Carriers CARS Late Model Stock Car Tour. Also set are a 100-lap race for the CARS Tour Pro Late Models and a 25-lap race for the competitors of the Virginia Mini Cup Racing Association.

The first race of the night will get the green flag at 7 p.m.

Advance adult general admission tickets are priced at $17 each and may be purchased online at www.southbostonspeedway.com or by calling the speedway office at (434) 572-4947 or toll free at 1-877-440-1540 during regular business hours.