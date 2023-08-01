SOUTH BOSTON — Two teenagers in a family with a long history in racing are carving their way to the front among the competitors in South Boston Speedway’s Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets Division.

Brothers Kendall Milam and Landon Milam, of Keeling, are early in their respective racing careers, with 18-year-old Kendall Milam, a Dan River High School graduate, now in his third season and 17-year-old Landon Milam, a senior at Dan River High School, in his second season of competition in stock cars.

Kendall Milam leads the Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets Division points chase with two wins, five top-five finishes, and seven top-10 finishes in his eight starts. The older of the two Milam brothers has led 20 laps thus far this season. Last season he finished fourth in the final division points standings.

Landon Milam, last year’s Rookie of the Year in the division, sits in fourth place in the division points standings, just 10 points out of third place. He has tallied three top-5 finishes and seven top-10 finishes. He has led 17 laps thus far this season. Milam finished fifth in the division points standings a year ago.

“It’s been fantastic,” Kendall Milam replied when asked about his season thus far.

“I won two races last year, and I’m trying to improve upon that this season. After being suspended for a race last year and being wrecked out of one race it threw us off in trying to win the championship. This year I’ve been staying strong and keeping my head on my shoulders and not getting too aggressive.”

Landon Milam pointed out that he, too, is having a good season.

“This is a whole lot better season than I had last year,” the younger of the two brothers said.

“My goal this season was to improve, be consistent in points and get a couple of wins. A couple of third-place finishes and three top-5 finishes is all we have gotten so far. We have run well, though. I think I’ve got a win coming.”

The two brothers started out racing go-karts and transitioned to stock cars. That transition proved to be more of an adventure for Landon Milam.

“When Kendall got his first car my dad was always asking me if I wanted to race,” Landon Milam explained.

“I said ‘I’ll give it a try.’ The first time I hit the track I spun out. I parked the car at the end of pit road and told him I wasn’t getting back in it. Look at me now, I finished in the top-five in points my first year and won Rookie of the Year. Now, my second year, I’m sitting fourth in points. It couldn’t have gone any better.”

The Milam brothers are not new to racing and being around South Boston Speedway and other tracks. Their father, Jarrett Milam, has raced for 24 years, won the 2010 South Boston Speedway Pure Stock Division title with six wins, and won two Pure Stock Division championships at nearby Orange County Speedway in Rougemont, North Carolina.

Their grandfather, Jack Milam, won races at South Boston Speedway and Orange County Speedway competing in the Cadet and Grand Stock divisions. Their uncle, Michael Milam, has won races and championships at Orange County Speedway.

Cousins Austin Milam and D.J. Moser have raced in the Pure Stock Division at South Boston Speedway, with Austin Milam finishing third in the division standings in 2013, and Moser finishing third in the division standings in 2015. Austin Milam won a division title at Orange County Speedway, and Moser is currently competing in the Hornets Division at South Boston Speedway. An aunt, Sabrina Moser, raced in the Pure Stock division at South Boston Speedway and Orange County Speedway one season.

Now, it is the two brothers that are looking to add their respective marks on the track. Both want to win a division championship to add to the family’s racing legacy.

Landon Milam is mathematically in the championship chase 18 points behind his brother, but with only three races remaining in South Boston Speedway’s points season winning the division championship will be a difficult task.

“The plan was to run for the championship this year,” Landon Milam pointed out.

“After having had a couple of bad races it threw us off a little bit for this season, but next year we’re going to be coming hard and strong.”

Kendall Milam holds a slim four-point lead over Dillon Davis, of Nathalie, entering Saturday’s Davenport Energy Night Race at South Boston Speedway and is battling hard to stay at the top of the division standings.

“Since my granny [Joan Milam] passed away last year, I won those races for her,” he explained. “This year I’m trying to win the championship for her. We’re going to keep pushing through until the end of it.”

Kendall Milam pointed out that winning the division championship would be a huge accomplishment that would be treasured by the entire family.

“My dad won the Pure Stock Division championship here at South Boston Speedway in 2010, and to be the second Milam to win a championship at South Boston Speedway would mean a whole lot to me and my family,” he remarked.

NASCAR racing returns to South Boston Speedway on Saturday night with the Davenport Energy Night Race. Twin 75-lap races for the Sentara Health Late Model Stock Car Division will headline the six-race card. Also scheduled are a 50-lap race for the Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division, twin 15-lap races for the Southside Disposal Pure Stock Division and a 20-lap race for the Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets Division.

