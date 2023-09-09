Southside Soccer Club’s U17 NC Fusion team, NCF 17U Southside Red, had a strong showing in two fall season openers.

A total of 18 young men, all former Southside Soccer Club recreational soccer players, have created the genesis of a highly successful team. To create the team, Southside Soccer Club leveraged its affiliation with NC Fusion, a Greensboro, North Carolina-based sports league, to provide local players an opportunity to bring their play to a regional level.

During the Aug. 19-20 weekend, Southside Red engaged Valley United’s 2023 Fall Kickoff Classic in Roanoke. This tournament had a three-game bracket format. Four teams participated in Southside Red’s age division.

Southside Red lost its first game to a Roanoke team, NPL Classic 1, 5-1, who eventually won the tournament.

“There definitely were some first-game jitters,” coach Kevin White, head coach of NCF 17U Southside Red, said.

The contest between NPL Classic 1 and 17U Southside Red was the team’s first time playing together in competition. In the team’s second game, they defeated NPL Classic 2, 3-1. Their final game was against Martinsville’s Piedmont Youth Soccer League, which they tied 3-3.

“We came back with five minutes left in the second half, and tied the PYSL game up,” White said. “We played strong teams in Roanoke, but as a coach, it is good to know we can put together a team that can compete at that level.”

In the Sept. 1-3 Labor Day Shootout sponsored by Truist, Southside Red found themselves in a much larger Greensboro, North Carolina, tournament with 40-plus different soccer clubs participating from five different states. In the Southside Red’s age division, there were six teams competing.

“These teams were even better than Roanoke,” Coach White said.

In their first game, Southside Red drew a match with the age group’s eventual winners, a Charlotte, North Carolina, based team. They lost 3-1. In the second game, they tied 2-2 with a Roanoke team. Finally, they defeated local club Danville Blast 4-1 in their third and final game.

“The team played even better in Greensboro, and we keep getting better every game,” Coach White said. “We are working on building an outstanding travel team from our area. We do have the talent in this area.”

Prior to the fall, Southside Soccer Club teams playing as an affiliate club with NC Fusion struggled to capture wins. Despite the mixed win/loss record from the tournaments, White and his team of 14-, 15-, and 16-year olds are extremely positive. Everyone sees the team coming together quickly.

“We play a hard, clean game,” White said.

Several opposing coaches had positive feedback for the team. White stresses good sportsmanship and fun, which was not lost with their opponents.

“All my players are stepping up to the challenge of playing at a higher level, especially in coming from [recreational soccer],” White said. “I want people to consider Southside/Fusion first before they go look at outside teams. We really have a good thing going.”

Southside Red’s next in-season tournament is the Appalachian Fall Classic in Kingsport, Tennessee, on Sept. 30 to Oct. 1.

Southside Soccer is a nonprofit community organization providing recreational soccer for Pittsylvania County and Danville. The club maintains access to fields, manages competitive leagues, and provides soccer instruction. The club is managed by unpaid volunteers of parents and coaches. The club has grown and served the Danville and Pittsylvania communities since 2003. It is an NC Fusion affiliate club.