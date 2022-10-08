Pittsylvania County Sports Hall of Fame taps induction nominees

The Pittsylvania County Sports Hall of Fame has selected its nominees for this year's induction ceremony.

The eighth annual event will be held at 5 p.m. Nov. 113 at Tuscarora County Club in Danville.

The organization was formed in December 2013 with the mission “to promote the common good, general welfare and civic excellence of the citizens of the community by recognizing the achievement of former or current individuals and groups of Pittsylvania County who have been involved in, and/or contributed to, the success of Pittsylvania County sports programs in county youth leagues, public or private school sports, college sports, professional or personal sports endeavors."

In 2020, the organization added a new category, the “Hampton Wilkins Spirit Award” to recognize individuals who demonstrate qualities of a cheerleader and supporter of a locality and the people who make up the community, especially the young people. Hampton Wilkins received that first award.

The following nominees were selected for the eighth induction ceremony:

Lindi Michelle Beamon Bailey: Former star athlete in baseball, cheerleading, softball and volleyball at Blairs Middle School, Tunstall High School, earning many awards, all-district and all-state teams; recruited by Averett University, catcher for softball team, earned USA All Conference and All-State honors; represented USA on the USA team in Holland and Belgium; Averett’s Female Student Athlete of the Year 2002; inducted into Averett’s Athletics Hall of Fame in 2008; coached volleyball with Pittsylvania County Youth Sports.

The ceremony, hosted by Wilkins & Co., Realtors and Tuscarora County Club, includes dinner and is open to the public. The deadline for reservations to attend the banquet/ceremony is Oct. 31.

The cost is $20 per person.

RSVP by calling Brenda Bowman at 434-724-4343, or email at bbowman300@embarqmail.com. Mail check payable to PCSHOF to 300 Bowman Drive, Dry Fork, VA 24549.