Southside Soccer Club partners with North Carolina Triad Fusion

Southside Soccer Club reached an agreement June 1 to partner with North Carolina Triad Fusion as an affiliate club.
N.C. Fusion is a nonprofit entity serving the Triad region of North Carolina by providing sports programs for youth and adults.
The partnership allows interested Southside Soccer recreational players opportunities to participate in tournaments and games against N.C. Fusion’s network of soccer teams. Southside Soccer will create competitive teams scheduled against N.C. Fusion teams in a simple game series format.
All Southside Soccer players will continue participating as recreational soccer players. The partnership simply allows interested players to play as a N.C. Fusion club team against other North Carolina teams. Opportunities to play against N.C. Fusion will occur during Southside Soccer’s traditional spring and fall seasons with new expanded training throughout the summer.
“Southside Soccer is dedicated to recreational soccer and youth development,” Drew Norris, Southside Soccer’s coaching director, said. “But, we do have players that desire more competitive exposure to outside teams or want to challenge their own skills against new faces."
However, these places don't want to leave Southside Soccer.
"The partnership with N.C. Fusion will allow players from both organizations to compete against each other. This provides a player pathway to further development and exposure. We are excited for the opportunity,” Norris said.
Home and away games will be played at both clubs. N.C. Fusion will host games at Truist Sports Park in Bermuda Run, North Carolina, and at Truist Soccer Complex at Bryan Park in Browns Summit, North Carolina. Southside Soccer will host games at the Blairs Soccer Fields in Blairs.
While day travel is involved, there will be no overnight trips or distant travel for participating Southside Soccer players. Participation requires seasonal registration with Southside Soccer.
“N.C. Fusion also offers opportunities for coaches training, officials training, and technical instruction for players,” Rodney Lewis, Southside Soccer’s president, said. “N.C. Fusion is large enough to have a number of ongoing training courses that would be beneficial for our Club volunteers and players. We can participate in their training.”
Several Southside Soccer age groups are expected to see expanded playing options. Players in U12, U16 and U19 will benefit initially from the partnership. Southside Soccer’s U16 and U19 girl’s program will now have real opportunities to play girls N.C. Fusion teams. The girls games have been mostly intra-squad for the last few seasons.
“The partnership represents a tremendous opportunity,” Norris said. “We had 113 boys try out for tournament play recently. These young men were roughly 12 and older. We also had a strong interest from the girls. N.C. Fusion offers options for tournament play, club games, and friendlies as well.”