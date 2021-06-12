Southside Soccer Club partners with North Carolina Triad Fusion

Home and away games will be played at both clubs. N.C. Fusion will host games at Truist Sports Park in Bermuda Run, North Carolina, and at Truist Soccer Complex at Bryan Park in Browns Summit, North Carolina. Southside Soccer will host games at the Blairs Soccer Fields in Blairs.

While day travel is involved, there will be no overnight trips or distant travel for participating Southside Soccer players. Participation requires seasonal registration with Southside Soccer.

“N.C. Fusion also offers opportunities for coaches training, officials training, and technical instruction for players,” Rodney Lewis, Southside Soccer’s president, said. “N.C. Fusion is large enough to have a number of ongoing training courses that would be beneficial for our Club volunteers and players. We can participate in their training.”

Several Southside Soccer age groups are expected to see expanded playing options. Players in U12, U16 and U19 will benefit initially from the partnership. Southside Soccer’s U16 and U19 girl’s program will now have real opportunities to play girls N.C. Fusion teams. The girls games have been mostly intra-squad for the last few seasons.