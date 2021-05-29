Two Chatham players, longtime baseball buddies, ink with Hampden-Sydney

From T-ball to little leagues to travel ball to high school baseball, Chatham seniors Matthew Arnold and Christian Lancaster have been together for a long time.
It’s a good thing the two haven’t grown tired of each other as they both committed to play baseball at Hampden-Sydney on Tuesday at Chatham’s baseball field.
It was a cathartic moment given the uncertainty the two had faced during the past 13 months with the coronavirus pandemic leaving their senior seasons in limbo.
On top of the uncertainty, Arnold also had the burden of a late-summer surgery to repair a torn meniscus on his shoulders as well.
“I had knee surgery this summer and was wondering whether or not some of these schools wanted to wait through that and COVID was happening so it was a long summer, waiting and waiting,” Arnold said.
However, the two aren’t the types to feel sorry for themselves or to sit back on their haunches and wait for opportunities to come to them. Instead, both got busy participating in whatever travel ball or summer camps they could find.
Their hard work and attitudes paid dividends as the two earned a few looks at a local Pro Day camp, including a glance from longtime Hampden-Sydney coach Jeff Kinne.
“I was doing travel baseball, trying to get as many looks as I could but a lot of stuff was shut down,” Arnold recalled. “We had a workout and they came down to Danville at a little Pro Day kind of thing, they liked what they saw and we just went from there.”
A few months later, the two sat at home plate on Chatham’s baseball field, deciding where they would play collegiately.
“I was really excited when I got the news,” Lancaster said. “It’s a perfect fit both academically and athletically, and I’m really looking forward to the increase in competition.”
Mindset
For Arnold, the moment served as validation of his hard work and positive mindset throughout his struggles.
“After everything, all the waiting and waiting, and then finally getting that opportunity and offer was really exciting,” Arnold said. “It’s an opportunity I couldn’t let pass and I’m looking forward to it, especially with [Christian] going too, it’s going to be really fun.”
Kinne, in his 18th season, is the winningest coach in program history. He led the Tigers to the 2005 NCAA Division III World Series in Appleton, Wisconsin, and to the best finish in program history, along with an Old Dominion Athletic Conference Tournament championship and NCAA South Regional Tournament title.
For Lancaster, the chance to work with Kinne and his staff almost made the decision a no-brainer.
“I just really liked Coach [Kinne] and his coaching staff and what he has to offer up there and that’s really why I made my decision,” Lancaster said. “He’s a really great baseball mind and runs a strict regime but can also relate with the kids, and it’s going to be good.”
Lancaster has always been one to set high goals on the field and the same attitude extends into his academics as he plans to pursue a degree in both physics and engineering and it just so happened Hampden-Sydney has the program to send him down that road. Something that caught Lancaster’s eye.
More than sports
“Along with baseball, the academic side is great too. They have a great physics programs where I can go and do that and then get an engineering degree somewhere else, a graduate degree,” Lancaster said. “If that doesn’t work, they have a really great business program as well.”
Arnold also knew Kinne’s reputation as a baseball mind, making his decision a bit easier.
“Definitely the coaches,” Arnold said. “Ever since I talked to them the first day, they made me feel so welcome and they give you everything you want as a player.”
Like Lancaster, Arnold also plans on pursuing a degree in physics and engineering, making Hampden-Sydney a great fit.
“The academics at Hampden-Sydney are tremendous,” Arnold said. “A lot of the places I had chances of going to I couldn’t find that one academic fit and I loved the coaches so it was a perfect fit for me.”
Arnold and Lancaster have spent the last three years under the tutelage of head coach Chad Anderson and his staff, meaning they’ve both learned valuable lessons they’ll carry into Hampden-Sydney.
“It’s more of a mental thing for me,” Lancaster said. “Just like getting your mind right because baseball is such a mental sport. Of course, you have to have the tools and work ethic, but you have to be right in the head if you’re going to be good. That’s what separates good from great. You got to go out and have that bulldog mentality to get through the hard times and battle.”
Arnold added, “I feel like I can bring an attitude that will help the team win. I can play a lot of positions, anywhere the coaches need me, and I’m just ready to get after it and give it my 110% every day and see where that takes me over the next four years.”