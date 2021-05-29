Two Chatham players, longtime baseball buddies, ink with Hampden-Sydney

For Lancaster, the chance to work with Kinne and his staff almost made the decision a no-brainer.

“I just really liked Coach [Kinne] and his coaching staff and what he has to offer up there and that’s really why I made my decision,” Lancaster said. “He’s a really great baseball mind and runs a strict regime but can also relate with the kids, and it’s going to be good.”

Lancaster has always been one to set high goals on the field and the same attitude extends into his academics as he plans to pursue a degree in both physics and engineering and it just so happened Hampden-Sydney has the program to send him down that road. Something that caught Lancaster’s eye.

More than sports

“Along with baseball, the academic side is great too. They have a great physics programs where I can go and do that and then get an engineering degree somewhere else, a graduate degree,” Lancaster said. “If that doesn’t work, they have a really great business program as well.”

Arnold also knew Kinne’s reputation as a baseball mind, making his decision a bit easier.

“Definitely the coaches,” Arnold said. “Ever since I talked to them the first day, they made me feel so welcome and they give you everything you want as a player.”