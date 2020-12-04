USA South releases plans for men's and women's basketball, along with fall sports during spring semester

The presidents of the USA South Athletic Conference voted Friday to approve the start of men’s and women’s basketball seasons in January, along with a schedule for previously postponed fall sports during the spring semester.

All conference athletics competitions were put on hold until 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A news release from the league made clear that the conference would continue monitoring the state of COVID-19 and make any changes that might be needed.

The announcement from the conference, though, was welcome moment around the Averett University athletics department. There’s still a month to go before games can start, but this was a promising step forward.

“We’re excited at the opportunity to compete again,” Director of Athletics Meg Stevens said. “The things that we never thought we would be so excited about, when they’re taken away, you realize just how special they are.”

The USA South basketball season, including a postseason tournament, will span Jan. 14-March 6. Teams will only play opponents within their division in a double round robin format. The NCAA currently plans to conduct championship tournaments for men’s and women’s basketball, so the USA South champions will receive an automatic bid to those events.