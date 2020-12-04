USA South releases plans for men's and women's basketball, along with fall sports during spring semester

The presidents of the USA South Athletic Conference voted Friday to approve the start of men’s and women’s basketball seasons in January, along with a schedule for previously postponed fall sports during the spring semester.
All conference athletics competitions were put on hold until 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A news release from the league made clear that the conference would continue monitoring the state of COVID-19 and make any changes that might be needed.
The announcement from the conference, though, was welcome moment around the Averett University athletics department. There’s still a month to go before games can start, but this was a promising step forward.
“We’re excited at the opportunity to compete again,” Director of Athletics Meg Stevens said. “The things that we never thought we would be so excited about, when they’re taken away, you realize just how special they are.”
The USA South basketball season, including a postseason tournament, will span Jan. 14-March 6. Teams will only play opponents within their division in a double round robin format. The NCAA currently plans to conduct championship tournaments for men’s and women’s basketball, so the USA South champions will receive an automatic bid to those events.
Averett University officials said they believe the school’s wrestling team will compete during that same timeframe, but the format of its schedule is still up in the air.
Fall sports would begin play in mid-February and conclude in mid-April. The NCAA will not have championship events for fall sports, but the USA South will name divisional champions in volleyball and men’s and women’s soccer. Those sports also only will compete against divisional opponents.
Football teams will have four regular-season games against divisional opponents, although only three will count in league standings. Divisional champions will meet in a conference title game on March 20. Teams not competing in the championship would have another game scheduled against a conference opponent.
Men’s and women’s cross-country teams will have divisional championships take place on Feb. 26 for the West Division and Feb. 27 for the East Division.
Currently, there are no changes to the spring sports schedule.
Averett has already released the tentative schedules for its men’s and women’s basketball teams. They consist of home-and-home doubleheaders on Fridays and Saturdays in January and February.
The women’s basketball team begins play on Jan. 15 at William Peace University in Raleigh, North Carolina. The men’s team starts at home on Jan. 22 against Pfeiffer University. The USA South has more schools sponsoring women’s basketball than men’s basketball, so Averett’s women’s team has six sets of doubleheaders, and the men have five.
After a longer offseason than normal, men’s basketball coach David Doino said it’s nice finally to have a framework for how the season will look.
“For everybody, it’s been a game of being unsure all year long and to actually have something set at the moment brings a new type of energy to the programs,” he said. “And especially to our guys, it gives them something to be motivated about and something to look forward to.”
Doino said the condensed season will make every game feel more important. He likened it to college football in that sense, where one or two losses could be detrimental toward a team’s championship hopes.
“You can’t afford to wait two or three games to get yourself going and comfortable,” he said. “You’ve got to be ready to go from Day 1.”
