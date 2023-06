On May 11, the Danville Riverview Rotary inducted its first corporate member. Steve Heatherly, CEO of Sovah Health-Danville, left, was inducted into the Riverview Rotary Club. He joined Sovah Health in January. An experienced hospital executive, Heatherly has more than 25 years of hospital and physician services leadership experience. He came to Sovah Health from Pardee UNC Health Care located in Hendersonville, North Carolina, where he served as chief operating officer overseeing daily operations and functions of the hospital. Welcoming Heatherly is Jim Bebeau, executive director of Danville-Pittsylvania Community Services.