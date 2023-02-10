Every year, nearly 4 million young people are served by Boys & Girls Clubs.

To show their support, Ross Stores is partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs of America with a three-week program called, “Help Local Kids Learn.”

Beginning Saturday, customers in Danville can make a monetary contribution at their local Ross Dress for Less location during checkout to be donated to Boys & Girls Clubs of the Danville Area, through March 5.

“For the ninth year in a row, Ross is very excited to host our annual 'Help Local Kids Learn' in-store fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Clubs," said Matt Young, group senior vice president for Ross Stores, said. "This fundraiser will directly help kids at local clubs across the country by supporting Power Hour, a homework tutoring program, nationally sponsored by Ross. We are proud of our strong, long-standing partnership with BGCA. It is rooted in our shared commitment to help young people reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens.”

Together with its customers, Ross has raised and donated more than $40 million to support Boys & Girls Clubs, Power Hour and clubs across the country. All of the funds raised at each store will benefit Boys & Girls Clubs, with 80% going directly to the club in a local community.

Vanessa Scearce, development director at Boys & Girls Clubs of the Danville Area encourages residents to visit your Danville Ross location at Coleman Market Place to support local youth.

“Together — we’re better, because Ross cares about the youth in our community," she said. "I am grateful that Ross is giving shoppers the opportunity to pitch in and help support our kids.”

Additional information is available at www.rossstores.com.