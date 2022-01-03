Storm knocks out power to 1,200 in Danville area

About 1,200 customers with Danville Utilities were without power Monday morning as a winter storm warning continued for the Dan River Region.

Shortly before 9 a.m., a heavy and wet snow was falling on Danville. The National Weather Service's accumulation map shows the city could get up to 3 inches of snow while northern areas of Pittsylvania County may receive up to 6 inches.

In addition to snow, winds will gust up to 40 mph. The high winds — combined with the snow — are making it difficult for crews to respond to the power outages, according to city spokesperson Arnold Hendrix.

"Public Works snowplow crews are on standby," Hendrix wrote Monday morning. "As the snow accumulates, trucks will be prepositioned to plow the major thoroughfares."

Salt was applied to city bridges earlier this morning.

The Virginia Department of Transportation advises residents to avoid travel if possible.

The winter storm warning continues until noon.