Stormy
Related to this story
Most Popular
UPDATE: Police search for suspect in Danville homicide, plan walk in neighborhood after deadly shooting
- Updated
Early Friday morning, police identified Jerome Jermaine Davis Jr., 43, of Danville, as a suspect in the deadly shooting and asked for the public's help to locate him.
He said he knew as a young boy that God was calling him to help people with final arrangements, he told the Register & Bee in a 2017 interview.
"It was the worst campaign I had ever seen in my 13 years in professional Democratic politics," said Joshua Norris, chairman of the Danville Democratic Committee.
A much-loved teddy bear had quite the journey flying around the South after a local boy left him on a plane from Greensboro, North Carolina, to Atlanta on Oct. 15.
For the third consecutive week — on a Sunday — the Danville Fire Department responded to Blue Ridge Fiberboard to put out flames.
Bond referendums would increase in the sales tax to fund school construction projects.
Dan River Region voters turned out at the polls for local and state races, as well as local sales-tax referendums for funding of school improvement projects in Danville and Pittsylvania County.
Check out the latest real estate transfers in Danville and Pittsylvania County.
Danvillians can expect a 1-percentage-point increase in its sales tax to help pay for school projects following Tuesday night's vote.
It never got colder than 44 at Roanoke or 38 at Blacksburg all of October, but there is already potential for some snow in the region within the first week of November.