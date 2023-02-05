More than 130 students were honored for their achievements by being placed on the superintendent’s list at the end of the second quarter in January.

To make the list, students must meet the following criteria:

Elementary: “A” in each course, excellent (“E”) conduct grade and perfect attendance;

Middle: “A” in each course, no discipline referrals and perfect attendance; and

High: 4.0-5.0 GPA, no discipline referrals,and perfect attendance.

Students on the Superintendent’s List, and students with other achievements during the first quarter, were honored at their schools with award ceremonies and certificates.

The second quarter superintendent’s list includes Braelyn Adams, Lamar Alazzam, Samantha Alvarez Pacheco, Chelsea Angeles, Kareema Austin, Karter Ballard, Logan Belcher, Kenya Bennett, Brantley Boyd, Rhyelle Bozeman, Emily Bravo-Rodriguez, Evan Brooks, Dominic Canete, Gage Chaney, Anderson Corea Miranda, Janyi Crowley, Kaninon Curtis, Serenity Dalton, Eli Davis, Lily Davis, Myanna Davis, Shakayla Davis, Yoselin de Hoyos Santana, Lilith Rayne Dee, Giovanni Derisco, Annaleigh Duncan, Zachary Ebalo, Chinecherem Ezugwu, Chyna Ferrell, Ja Vion Ferrell, Kennadi Ferrell, Isaiah Fitzgerald, Isabella Ford, Honesty Fulton, Sakura Gerdau, David Gibbs Jr., Dennis Glass, Saniyya Glass, Maya Glenn, Janiya Goode, Ayaan Goraya, Lillian Grace, Tae’vion Grasty, Hailey Graves, Taveon Graves, Daniel Grogan, Zaire Gwynn, Matias Hacker, Cameron Hairston, Zachary Hancock, Natalie Harris, Yurem Hernandez, Mattilyn Herndon, Julius Holland, Emma Hylton, Madisyn Hylton, Nate Hylton, Janiya Jackson, Khloe Jackson, Yaretzy Jaimes Anguiana, Ashley Johnson, Elijah Jones, John Jones, Kai Jones, Benjamin Kassa, Alivia Kemp, Kenya King, Ian Kinzie, Nyla Lanier, Edward Lea, London Lea, Zayden Lea, Anson Li, Jada Lipford, H’Arlym Logan, Ja’zarra Logan, Shaniyah Logan, Ashton Luke, Kloe Marshall, Ty’Zaria Mayo, Tyzekial Mayo, Quameer McCain, Dave-Dayan Miafo, Emma Michalski, Rachel Miller, CJ Millner, Jori Mitchell, Nakeyla Moore, Zephianna Moore, Teagen Moran, Cameryn Motley, Faizah Naveed, Mariah Norman, Miyah Norman, Kaylee O’Brien, Nadia Orlowski, Prithvi Patel, A’Niyah Poole, Karsten Poole, Scarlet Poteat, TreVon Preston, Jace Robinson, Miracle Robinson, Andrea Ruiz Bautista, Rudaina Sallah, Sophia Santoriello, David Scott, Eliana Shultz, Iyla Simpson, Camry Smith, Jhase Smith, Terquoise Smith, Emma Kate Stallings, Cemonie Starling-Bolden, Shealynn Steele, Allyania Stone, Aviyanna Swann, Ahmed Tahseen, Jerusha Theodore, Elle Tinsley, Aaron Tompkins, Marcos Torres, Nathan Torres, Emma Trent, Nora Mae Trent, Collins Underwood, Tristan Valentine, Juliet Vazquez Cisneros, Kingston Vogler, Jonathan Westrick, Sydney Wietfeldt, Iryanna Williams, Myracle Williams, Caroline Wilson, Christopher Wimbush, Emma Wix and Sham Zain-Alabideen.