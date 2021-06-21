Survey results to be used to shape plans for Danville parks

The city of Danville wants residents to weigh in on the future of neighborhood parks as part of a long-term plan.

An online survey is filled with 17 questions to gauge how individual city parks are used. For example, some questions ask if it’s a place for community gatherings, exercise or a spot to rest and relax.

Paper surveys also were mailed to a random sampling of residents, a news release reported.

This is the first step in evaluation of Danville Parks and Recreation’s Neighborhood Parks Plan. After the survey results are complete, the department will prioritize parks based on the need for upgrades, funding availability and the ability to maintain the space, a website states.

The goal is to have in-depth involvement from residents who actually use the space to “allow Parks and Recreation to move forward with planning neighborhood park spaces to be more relevant and usable for residents, as well as allow for resident input as part of the decision-making processes,” the release stated.

The survey will remain active for about six weeks before a plan will be finalized in the fall. Work on upgrades is expected to start in the summer of 2022, however information gleaned from the surveys can influence decisions or create an immediate-response action plan.