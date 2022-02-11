Suspect arrested in Pittsylvania County double homicide

A suspect has been arrested after two brothers were found shot to death in a burning Pittsylvania County home in December.

Pittsylvania County Sheriff Mike Taylor announced that Omar Guevara-Rodriguez, of Danville, was taken into custody Friday morning by local law enforcement officers. He's charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

"It began with a call to the 911 center" on Dec. 12 by a neighbor reporting a fire, Taylor said Friday morning at a virtual news conference. When firefighters entered the home at 152 W. Prospect St. — a property tucked away on a narrow dirt road off Old Mayfield Road in Pittsylvania County just outside the Danville city limits — to put out the flames, they discovered two bodies. That's when the sheriff's office was called in and the investigation began.

Onesimo Fermin Silva-Garcia, 25, and Victor Garcia-Mayorga, 33, both from Mexico, were identified through fingerprint examinations as the two men found dead in the home. Taylor said Friday morning the victims were brothers.

Taylor confirmed last month the men died of gunshot wounds. The medical examiner's office ruled the cause of death as a homicide.

No other details emerged from the brief news conference.

"We won't go into the motive, we don't go until the evidence of the case thus far," Taylor said.

"No matter who you are, no matter where you're from, who you know, how much money you have or what you're charged with, any person charged with a crime is presumed innocent," Pittsylvania County Commonwealth's Attorney Bryan Haskins said explaining why he wasn't able to divulge details of the case.

When asked, Haskins also wouldn't provided information surrounding the apprehension other than to say it was a "peaceful arrest, it was nothing out of the ordinary."

"We really don't want to get into any details because we might impact his right to a fair trial," he said.

Haskins also declined to answer if other suspects were being sought.

"If I say anything about this ... then people start forming their own opinion about this case before this man has a fair trial," Haskins explained.

In addition to the local offices — including the Danville Police Department — a multitude of state and national agencies have been involved in the investigation so far, Taylor said. Other agencies include United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Virginia; Virginia State Police; Federal Bureau of Investigation — Richmond and Reno, Nevada, field office; Washoe County Sheriff’s Office in Reno, Nevada; Drug Enforcement Agency; Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms; Homeland Security; Immigration and Customs Enforcement; and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office Roanoke.

Guevara-Rodiguez's first appearance in Pittsylvania County General District Court has not yet been set. He remains in custody in the Pittsylvania County Jail.

