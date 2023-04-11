A 19-year-old suspect is facing charges in a Saturday afternoon shooting that injured a woman in the Java community, authorities report.

At about 1:30 p.m. Saturday, the Pittsylvania County 911 center received a call from a woman in the 100 block of Glenn Brown Road, according to Pittsylvania County Sheriff Mike Taylor.

"The caller stated that she was inside her residence and saw a male subject walking across yard towards the residence," Taylor wrote in a Tuesday morning news release. "Opening the door of her residence to make inquiries of the male subject, the victim stated the male immediately began firing a handgun in the victim’s direction."

The woman — still inside her home — was hit by a bullet.

"First responders arrived and rendered aid to the victim who was quickly transported to the nearest trauma center," Taylor said in the release. "The victim is improving from the wound sustained in the attack."

At about 7 p.m. Saturday, police arrested Tyhiem Hanks, 19, in the area of Yeatts Store Road in the Java community without incident.

Hanks was charged with felony assault, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and carrying a concealed weapon without a concealed carry permit.

Hanks remains in jail under no bond, Taylor said.

The suspect has a preliminary hearing scheduled in Pittsylvania County General District Court at 10 a.m. May 30.

Officials continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigator Justin Turner at justin.turner@pittgov.org.

Those involved in the investigation were the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, the Pittsylvania County Commonwealth’s Attorney, Pittsylvania County’s 911 dDispatchers, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, the Virginia State Police, and a state police aviation unit.

"We would also like to thank the many alerts from the public during the investigation," Taylor said.