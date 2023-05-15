A 34-year-old Danville man is facing a charge of second-degree murder following a deadly shooting Sunday night.

Authorities responded to a call of shots fired at about 11 p.m. in the 700 block of Hughes Street.

When officers arrived they found 38-year-old Randy Lamar Womack, of Danville, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police wrote in a news release.

Womack was taken to Sovah Health-Danville where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities charged Omar Rashad Chandler with second-degree murder. More charges are possible for Chandler, who is being held in the Danville City Jail under no bond.

This marks the second Danville homicide in two weeks. On May 1, 37-year-old Marcus Hairston died in a shooting at Woodside Village Apartments.

Two individuals — labeled as “persons of interest” — are in custody in connection with that incident. Both people are being held on unrelated charges, authorities reported earlier this month.

It was in the early morning hours May 1 when Danville police officers responded to Woodside Village Apartments in the 1300 block of Piney Forest Road.

When they arrived, they found Hairston shot. Officers administered CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Two other people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in that incident.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4; investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again; 911; or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000.

In addition, residents may approach any officer they see, use social media, email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use the crime tips app CARE.