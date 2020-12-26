Take control: Get the shot
I got the first (of two) COVID-19 vaccine shots today. No problem! Just a mildly sore shoulder at the injection site. It wasn’t nearly as painful as the shingles shot. I am statistically 50% protected and looking forward to [the second] shot.
One week after Shot 2 there should be enough antibodies produced for me to be 94% protected from this potentially lethal virus. But I will continue wearing a mask, still social distance, as all of us should until this virus is defeated and the number of new cases and deaths dwindle.
We don’t know yet that just because I am 94% protected from the virus that I still might not be an asymptomatic spreader of the virus.
There will be reactions to the vaccine but most people will just get a sore arm, headache or a flu-like symptoms, much like I did after the shingles shot, which still was much better than the shingles which caused four weeks of 24/7 pain, unrelieved by medicine. Much worse would be the debilitating COVID-19 virus, which can leave you unable to breathe and in some cases on a ventilator, and worse case death with no family there with you.
So if you want to go to birthday parties and celebrate holidays again without worrying about you and your family getting ill: Get the shot! If you want to go to weddings, concerts and sports events again: Get the shot! If you want to celebrate a loved one’s life again at funerals: Get the shot! It’s time for us to take control of our lives again: Get the shot!