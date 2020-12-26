Take control: Get the shot

I got the first (of two) COVID-19 vaccine shots today. No problem! Just a mildly sore shoulder at the injection site. It wasn’t nearly as painful as the shingles shot. I am statistically 50% protected and looking forward to [the second] shot.

One week after Shot 2 there should be enough antibodies produced for me to be 94% protected from this potentially lethal virus. But I will continue wearing a mask, still social distance, as all of us should until this virus is defeated and the number of new cases and deaths dwindle.

We don’t know yet that just because I am 94% protected from the virus that I still might not be an asymptomatic spreader of the virus.

There will be reactions to the vaccine but most people will just get a sore arm, headache or a flu-like symptoms, much like I did after the shingles shot, which still was much better than the shingles which caused four weeks of 24/7 pain, unrelieved by medicine. Much worse would be the debilitating COVID-19 virus, which can leave you unable to breathe and in some cases on a ventilator, and worse case death with no family there with you.