Teel: As he did at Richmond, Dave Clawson defying odds at Wake Forest

The most encouraging start was in 2019, when 7-1 Wake Forest was 19th in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. But a 36-17 loss at Virginia Tech the next week started a 1-4, season-ending slide.

“We got some injuries,” Clawson said, “but I also think we lost our way. ... I think [success] got to our heads a little bit. I don’t know if we prepared as well. I think there was some selfishness on that team. ... We certainly didn’t finish that year the way we should have. ... This group saw what happened.

“I think this year’s team has a chance to be much more balanced, that we don’t have to score 40 or 50 points every week to win. And our players know that. They know we’re better.”

How much better likely will depend on games such as Saturday’s against Louisville. The teams were tied four times, twice in the fourth quarter, before Sciba’s 29-yard, last-minute field goal.

“I’d say we’re a resilient football team,” Morin said at a postgame news conference. “... We’ve got a lot of fifth- and six-year guys, and it comes from them. They set the tone, and we all follow along.”

The victory elevated the Deacons to 19th in this week’s AP poll. They haven’t cracked the top 15 since 2006 and have never been ranked among the top 10.

“The sun is never going to rise and set at Wake Forest University on Wake Forest football,” Clawson said, “and I get that, but I also view this as something where we’re really enhancing the university.”