Teen court launches in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS — Teenagers who commit minor offenses in Newport News may soon have the opportunity to go before a jury that's truly made up of their peers.

That's because the jury will be comprised solely of middle and high school students.

Newport News is launching the Youth Justice Diversion Program, commonly referred to as a youth court, to give young people a second chance to keep their records clean after select first-time offenses.

Under the juvenile delinquency diversion program, the teenager has to accept fault for the offense and parents or guardians must approve the teen's participation in the program.

The program is intended for charges such as abusive language, some forms of vandalism or minor driving offenses. It only applies to class two misdemeanors or lower, and it is not used for any offenses that may result in immediate detention.

"We want kids to have an opportunity to use this restorative justice model to go through the process and have the judgment of their peers, which we hope will have an impact that really speaks to them and then never have a true record or spot on their record," said Jered Grimes, Newport News' director of juvenile services.

The model exists in other states, but until recently, the Virginia code didn't allow for it.

In the 2021 General Assembly session, at Newport News' request, Del. Mike Mullin, D-Newport News, introduced legislation that would give municipalities the right to establish youth diversion programs that utilize teenage volunteers as lawyers, jurors and other roles such as a clerk and bailiff.

"This is a positive peer influence model," Grimes said. "Teenagers sometimes look at us and they see people who are just there to judge them, people who don't see their point of view and who don't understand the pressures on them."

The program uses youth volunteers with the hope they'll be more relatable to the young person who committed the offense. Grimes said the intent is that the consequences will mean more because they're coming from peers rather than adults.

The volunteers will be predominantly high school students, though some mature middle school students may be considered. The students must be in good academic standing. Guidance counselors will be able to recommend teenagers that have shown interest in criminal justice, law enforcement or civic responsibility.

Students who volunteer for the court will have a chance to learn more about the judicial system and be able to develop their public speaking and persuasive argument skills. The students will have help from adult volunteers, such as law students.

One role on the court — the judge — is reserved for an adult.

A volunteer attorney will serve as the judge and will sign off on the sanctions agreed upon by the jury.

Sanctions may include community service, workshops or classes or formal apology letters. In cases of vandalism, sanctions may also include restitution.

"These kids who have done something minor, something wrong, are going to make up for their indiscretions by making whole in their commitment to apologizing, making good on what they've done wrong," Grimes said.

If the diversion program and sanctions are completed, the original charge is dismissed through court services.

The youth court does not take the place of juvenile domestic relations court or a specialized court.

Those whose cases are selected to route through the program will be referred from sources such as the police department, the public school system and the city's human services department.

The youth court sessions will be held in the city-run community centers. They're slated to begin in mid to late June.

The city received a state grant that will provide funding for a coordinator position for the first 18 months of the program. The city has also included funds for the program in its operating budget.

Grimes' department is in the process of recruiting volunteers and beginning advisory meetings required by the state law.