The big bet: With nod to Danville's textile past, casino weaves city's history into transformational project

On the day in May 2020 when Danville officials announced they were in negotiations with Paradise, Nevada-based Caesars Entertainment, Mayor Alonzo Jones needed just a few words to sum up his mood.

"I wish you all could see the smile on my face," Jones, wearing a mask to prevent the spread of coronavirus, told a crowd gathered at the site of the former Dan River Inc. finishing building in Schoolfield.

For Danville, a Caesars Virginia casino has been a long time coming. Now the city — with roots weaved through textile manufacturing — is on the verge of a transformation into a tourism destination.

How we got here

It was in December 2018 when Delegate Danny Marshall, R-Danville, approached city officials about the possibility of the Virginia General Assembly considering whether to allow certain cities to have a referendum on casinos.

In January 2019, legislation to allow casino gambling in Virginia was introduced in the General Assembly. But that was on the condition that the idea would be approved by voters in a local referendum.

In March 2020, the Virginia House and Senate approved legislation to allow five cities in Virginia — Danville, Bristol, Norfolk, Portsmouth and Richmond — to hold local referendums on whether to allow a casino to operate in those cities.

In the first week of March 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic triggered a chain of stay-at-home orders and shuttered businesses across the nation, Danville officials heard closed-door presentations from four casino companies, the finalists that responded to a December 2019 request for proposals to bring a gambling facility here.

Under the conditions of that request for proposals, potential operators had to choose a possible casino location for either the White Mill property or in Schoolfield, both iconic former Dan River Inc. textile sites. Each candidate could also pick one other site in the city.

Caesars was the lead contender from among four finalists — seven had initially responded to the city's request for proposals issued in December 2019 — hoping to bring a casino resort to Danville. City officials and a representative from the company announced during that event at the Schoolfield site May 18, 2020, that Danville leaders were in negotiations with Caesars Entertainment for a possible project there.

Officials, banking on expected voter approval, believed that a casino development at Schoolfield — the property that included the former Dan River Inc. finishing building — would bring more traffic to that part of the city and attract additional businesses.

Jacqueline Grace, vice president and assistant general manager at the Horseshoe Baltimore resort in Maryland, which is part of Caesars Entertainment, spoke at the May 2020 announcement.

"We are going to build an amazing project," she told the crowd.

Caesars Entertainment’s resorts operate under Caesars, Harrah’s and Horseshoe brand names.

Danville City Manager Ken Larking told the crowd the project would bring in $34 million in annual revenue for Danville. Of that, more than $30 million would come from gaming taxes and supplemental payments to the city, and $4 million would be generated from real estate, meals, sales and lodging taxes.

In addition, Caesars' proposal included at least $20 million in upfront payments to the city to cover land acquisition and other public investments.

Danville City Council officially selected Caesars Entertainment as the city's casino provider in June 2020.

Schoolfield is significant as one of the largest textile mill villages in Virginia and the South. The village was founded as an independent company town in 1903 by Dan River Inc., which owned all the houses and other buildings in the town. The city of Danville annexed Schoolfield in 1951.

The industrial site in Schoolfield covers about 85 acres and roughly 700,000 square feet of structures, including the 617,000-square-foot former finishing plant, which can be seen from West Main Street in Schoolfield.

Voters say yes

On Nov. 3, 2020, city voters decided to roll the dice and approve a casino in Danville.

Caesars, which has purchased the Dan River Inc. property in Schoolfield where it plans to open in 2023, originally expected to create 1,300 jobs and invest $400 million in the project.

The casino resort would include multiple restaurants and bars, a hotel with 300 four-star guest rooms, a 35,000-square-foot conference center, a 2,500-seat live-entertainment venue, a pool and a spa. It would also have 2,000 slot machines, 75 table games, 16 poker tables and a sportsbook to wager on various sports competitions.

In August, casino representatives announced the scope of the project would expand.

The price tag for the initial $400 million project would be more than $100 million higher, said a senior vice president with Caesars Entertainment.

“We’re going to be north of $500 million,” Robert Livingston told about 75 members of the community during a public input meeting held Aug. 23 at the former Dan River Inc. Welfare Building on West Main Street.

Also, the estimated number of hotel rooms is expected to be 500 instead of 300, he said.

Caesars Virginia senior director of design and construction Mark Schlang told attendees that the prominent three smokestacks at the former Dan River Inc. site in Schoolfield will be made into an iconic part of the project.

The smokestacks — known as the “Three Sisters” — will anchor the entertainment forum at the casino resort, he said. Caesars also will add more towers.

Multiple restaurant venues, and a brew pub and sports bar will also be part of the resort, said Schlang, who also mentioned celebrity chefs such as Gordon Ramsey.

Also, “there will also be a Starbucks in there somewhere,” he said of the casino project.

There will also be an outdoor pool area and a parking garage with 1,200 spaces, Schlang added. Other features could include fire pits, hot tubs, a spa and a VIP area, he said.

A common design element will be red brick, with tonal colors and lighter elements, as well, a nod to the textile history.

What's next

The conceptual design for the project is complete, with work currently being done on schematic designs that include figuring out where pieces of the project fit together, Livingston said.

“The architecture is on track in blending Caesars with the rich history of the community,” he said.

Visitors to the casino resort can expect to see a pedestrian entrance and a secondary car entrance from West Main Street, Schlang said.

In September, architectural renderings of Danville’s future casino resort were revealed at a ceremony at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research.

“This is a milestone moment,” Mayor Alonzo Jones said. “There is great anticipation and excitement here.”

Jones, other members of Danville City Council, Del. Danny Marshall and other city and educational dignitaries were present as representatives of Caesars Entertainment shared slides overhead of the planned Caesars Virginia.

The architectural firm for Caesars Virginia was Marnell Companies.

Dave Howryla, president of architecture with Marnell, explained the renderings of the exterior and interior of the resort.

“The Three Sisters [three brick smokestacks] are the best element on the site, and everything is based on them. They will be cleaned up and they will be the focal point,” he said.

The company obtained original images of the brick mill building and based the design of the casino on those. The 18-story hotel was kept lower than the Three Sisters, and a four-story parking garage is nestled into the terrain to look like two stories.

The Caesars-branded hotel rooms are “real modern, clean and comfortable” and based on Caesars' color palette.

Demolition began in September to make way for the Caesars Virginia casino, with officials expecting the process to take several months to finish.

Work begins

Work began in early January to prepare for the removal of the former Dan River Inc. finishing building to make way for the casino.

Hazardous materials abatement was underway for the building and will continue through early March, Livingston told the Danville Register & Bee.

“The structure will then be clear for removal, with an estimated timeline into early summer,” he said.

Building material deemed appropriate will be crushed and reused on site where possible, with some brick targeted to be recycled and used in landscape areas, he said.

Caesars Virginia issued a request for proposals for construction of its upcoming casino and hotel resort in December. The goal is to mobilize the contractor on site in the spring, with construction on the new buildings — including the hotel towers — to start soon thereafter.

The date for the groundbreaking, which still hadn't taken place as of late February, for the casino’s construction will depend on the general contractor and the weather.

Demolition of the finishing building will not slow down the project.

“Construction will begin in other areas of the site, so debris removal and crushing will take place simultaneously with the new construction,” Livingston said.

