The case for

single-payer Medicaid

We can add a new villain to our list of bad guys this year — Medicaid. Specifically, the various Managed Care Organizations that have been placed in control of Medicaid funding and management of services for Medicaid recipients — Virginia Premier, United Health, Magellan, Optima, Aetna, and Anthem. Remember these names. Not all Medicaid is equal.

The creation of the new Medallion 4 system in Virginia has negatively impacted the provision and receipt of mental and behavioral health services. We’ve lost TDT statewide. Authorizations for services are challenged and frequently denied, even for services the MCO recommends. The system meant to streamline residential placement of youth is also impacted when the gatekeeper (Magellan) of IACCT has a self-preserving duty to only assist with Magellan approved Medicaid tiers. Prior authorizations are now the norm when psychiatrists make recommendations for medications and the MCO denies, questioning the knowledge and experience of a trained doctor.

Medicaid is no longer “straight” Medicaid. The resources and management of this crucial support for the vulnerable and needy among us have been handed to the wolves and there is a financial incentive when these companies deny or restrict services.