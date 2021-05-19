The media, globalism and the police

Most of us out here surmise that the mainstream media leans left when reporting stories to this nation. One writer from The Washington Post reported that the media has a trust rating of 18%, according to a recent survey. She went on to say that this needs to change in the future, and I for one can think of only one way for it to change. That is by reporting the actual news as it actually happened.
The news is only news if it is reported like any other happenings in our society when it is truly reported as it happened. This action would be reporting the actual events, without turning it into someone's interpretation, which would take away the facts and replace it with sensationalism and hype that redesigns the event into a story, not a news item.
We all get it that Dementia Joe walks on water and the Orange Man was bad, and that he should have never said "America First." Even the so-called Republican George W. Bush said that his party should not be so nationalistic, which places emphasis on American interests first.
It is difficult to look at things in an alternative manner when we have sacrificed so many American lives fighting for the freedoms and rights of the folks living elsewhere around the globe. Many of us question how can we be any kind of a globalist nation if we are not a protector of our nation first.
Many of us out here question the meaning of "globalist" and pursuit of this rather than nationalist, and much of this comes from those who likely don’t know how to explain to the American people the supposed benefits of the globalist approach, as there is a sharp hint of socialism in this approach.
Now, we have some in the media, which includes PBS (funded by donations and some taxpayers' money) making it sound like our police force are the bad guys, that police need to be defunded, done away with or completely retrained.
This in my opinion puts an unnecessary target on the backs of law enforcement for trying to maintain law and order. Look at the number of police killed in the past year compared to the high-profile cases that are all over the news.
Just watch the expressions on Norah O'Donnell's face when reporting about the police while anchoring "CBS Evening News." Make up your own mind on how she presents her story. It seems like now that anything an officer does is wrong. Some in the media are right there to promote negative opinions.
If the Democrats take away implied immunity from our police officers, why would anyone want to join the police force when their homes and finances would be subject to lawsuit? This is what the Democrats are talking about doing along with many other restrictions on our police.
Does chaos make sense to anybody?
Things need to change in this country, and it needs to start with a fair and honest press that will earn their trust factor back by the majority of the American people.
Who benefits from those in the media that many of us look at as biased? Obviously the Democratic Party.