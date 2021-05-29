This is how you make memories

I did something about a week ago that I hadn’t done in nearly two years: I hugged my parents.
Some of you probably are nodding your heads. You, too, had to allow for the passage of time and potential infection while you waited your turn for normalcy to find its way out of the foxholes we had dug around ourselves.
My folks are elderly and somewhat fragile and live in a small town a few hundred miles away. We had to be protective of them, and they had to take care of themselves.
But now we are all vaccinated against COVID-19 and could gather to celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary.
Yes, that’s right: 7-0. And it felt like 70 years since I had seen them and the rest of my extended family.
For some who attended, our gap can be measured in decades, sadly. And some of them had traveled much greater distances than I to celebrate a couple whose own journey has navigated a path that was often unpaved, uneven and unfair.
A journey that never left the county in which they were raised.
My folks have been an immeasurable blessing to my two brothers and me – and to the grandchildren and great-grandchildren who have followed -- but those blessings have been felt by their community as well.
This celebration was in the life center of a Baptist church founded in 1812 – yes, there was a war that year – to which my father has belonged for three quarters of a century.
Pause and reflect on that number, too.
Scattered around the room that warm afternoon were long tables populated by various segments of four extended families along with church mates and neighbors who tend to congregate at events where not everyone knows everyone (as inconceivable as that was on this day).
My mother hopped around and offered the smile of warmth and cheerfulness that has been her trademark since the day my dad lured her before the preacher. My dad moved less but was approached by everyone. His brother and sister were there, too, which generated tears in these old eyes. We had missed on big birthday celebrations last year, so it more moving than usual to have everyone come together.
I share all of this not to draw you into some sort of maudlin celebration of one person’s moment. Each of you has a similar story, some even more emotional and uplifting.
But I offer these insights to show how mask-wearing and vaccinations helped us to endure the deadly swipe of a disease and how we have returned to the everlasting embrace of family.
You may recall that I told the story of how my parents’ next-door neighbor for the past half-century was the first person in my home county to die from COVID-19. She passed in the hospital alone and was buried without the type of send-off that my folks had been attending just about every week (including in the hours before this anniversary celebration).
So they had funded from their observation that neighbor’s plight a keen investment in their personal well-being. For a couple whose lives have been defined by two neon-lit elements – family and church – their sacrifices cut to the very quick of our COVID-battling cause.
In fact, my folks personify our war on the coronavirus. They were among the most vulnerable, sacrificed supremely, practiced safety measures religiously and then at their first opportunity drove through the fairgrounds and got a needle in the arm.
After all, that’s really all any of us can do: To take care of ourselves and by extension each other, to invest a moment of discomfort or discombobulation for the ultimate ROI.
Every gulp of emotion and tear that was shed and hug that was given at that celebration was a payoff.
Yes, I stayed away from my beloved parents to protect them as much as I possibly could, and I can tell you that the power of my mother’s hug – the most intense force of nature I can describe – let me know that it was an effort well spent.
I hope you get your hug soon, too.
Steven Doyle is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin and the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at steven.doyle@martinsvillebulletin.com or 276-638-8801, ext. 245.