Three puppies latest to begin training to serve post-9/11 veterans via Caroline nonprofit

“The more foster families we have, the more service dogs we can have in our program, and the more veterans we can serve,” said Kristin Davis, spokeswoman for the group.

Ivey’s motivation to foster dogs came after her son returned home following two deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan as a Marine. Ivey felt compelled to help veterans, like her son, who were having difficulty adjusting to society following arduous combat assignments.

“These dogs are going to be part of a veteran’s family and we need to make sure there are families committed to the cause,” said Ivey. “It’s not just raising these dogs as pets, but knowing they’re literally going to be saving someone’s life.”

Although a self-professed cat lover who admits she is now “converted” to loving dogs, Davis herself recently became a foster. For the last three weeks, she has hosted a 1-year-old named Colt, but on Monday, she traded Colt for one of the new arrivals.

“It’s sad when a dog leaves, but then you get another one,” said Davis. “I go into it knowing it’s not my dog and that he’s mine for a time and then he’s going to go and potentially save someone’s life. That feels really good to be a part of that.”