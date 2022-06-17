Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Brittany Nicole Poole was discovered dead by Danville police at 553 Lands End Road on June 8.
One woman is dead and another injured after they were hit while pushing a disabled SUV on U.S. 58 Wednesday night in Pittsylvania County, state police report.
Tyson Foods has named Nancy Frank plant manager of its new, fully cooked chicken facility in Cane Creek Centre that is expected to begin opera…
"The searchers saw him and a neighbor's dog sitting in a creek bed," Pittsylvania County Sheriff Mike Taylor told the Danville Register & Bee on Wednesday morning.
A suspect wanted in an early Sunday morning shooting in Danville was arrested Monday night in North Carolina.
The department now tentatively expects to be in the refurbished former Dan River Inc. executive building off Memorial Drive by July 1.
7:30 am. update: "The missing child has been located and is being reunited with family," Pittsylvania County authorities reported early Wednes…
Just last month, Eric Cottrell, a client, advocate and board member with The Arc, officiated his first wedding.
The Danville Police Department is investigating the death of a 30-year-old woman as a homicide, authorities announced Wednesday afternoon.
The Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce announced Monday that Christy Harper has been promoted to the role of director of member engagement, effective immediately.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.