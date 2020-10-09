Time to stand up

To the editor:

What to do with Mr. Wooding?

We now see these radical Democrats on Danville City Council trying to follow the Black Lives Matter movement out to erase our history. I say all lives matter including white lives. Certainly our history matters.

Now they want to take down Mr. Wooding, this honorable man who helped to establish Danville as a city. I ask Danvillians to come down and read all four sides of this statue.

Make your own mind up. Then write these radicals on City Council and let them know you want this great American to stand where he has stood for 96 years. Thomas Jefferson said: Do your part speak up now all tyranny needs to gain a foothold is for people of God conscience to remain silent.

BILL SOYARS

Danville