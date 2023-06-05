The city is considering proposed rules that allow only registered guests to use amenities such as restaurants and bars or attend outdoor entertainment events at campgrounds within Danville.

Though the city has no campgrounds, city planning director Renee Burton is proposing the changes to the city's ordinance to prepare for growth in visitation to Danville.

Campgrounds, such as the The Palace Resort luxury RV park being proposed near Goodyear Boulevard and Jenny Lane, are allowed in certain residentially zoned districts with a special-use permit.

Bars and restaurants are not allowed in residential districts, but sometimes are part of campground developments within those districts.

"We want to make sure we're consistent," Burton said. Commercial uses are not allowed in residential districts, so it only makes sense to restrict those amenities to registered guests within a campground, she explained.

Joe Cubas, manager of J. Cubas Holdings LLC, is looking to develop The Palace Resort luxury RV resort on about 46 acres.

Known as The Palace Resort, Cubas has said it would complement the upcoming casino resort in Danville. He has said the RV park would not be a “travel trailer park,” but instead an upscale resort.

If approved, The Palace Resort would include 333 RV sites — including some with “casitas” — on 46 acres and would feature amenities including pools and spas, a restaurant, bar and grille, clubhouse with entertainment rooms, gym, tennis and pickleball courts and other features, according to information submitted with the application for a special-use permit for the project.

Casitas are outdoor kitchen/gazebos commonly seen at high-end RV resorts.

Despite public outcry, the Danville Planning Commission on May 8 recommended the approval of a special use permit — with a condition — that would allow a luxury RV resort near Goodyear Boulevard and Jenny Lane.

The matter will now head before Danville City Council for the official approval.

Neighbors opposed to the RV park packed the room for the May planning commission meeting and one-by-one spoke out on their concerns.

Traffic woes emerged as common issue among the speakers. That’s one reason the commission attached a condition to the recommendation that a proper traffic impact study be conducted, something that could take up to a year in some cases.

Burton said the proposed project did not prompt her to propose the amendment to the city code.

"When I started as planning director, I started reviewing the code," said Burton, who became recently became planning director.

Danville City Council will consider her proposed changes at its meeting Tuesday night.