- Police chase involving motorcycle ends in deadly Pittsylvania County crash
- Update: Missing Danville woman found, taken to hospital
- Tourism survey results show positives and negatives of Dan River Region
- With partnership, Averett University enters metaverse
- Dan River Region real estate transfers
- Danville council to consider approving preliminary design agreements for GW, Johnson schools
Top online stories for Saturday, Sept. 17
Individual taxpayers will receive up to $250 and couples filing jointly will receive $500.
A 24-year-old Pittsylvania County woman died in a single-vehicle Saturday evening crash on U.S. 29, the Virginia State Police report.
A police chase involving a motorcycle resulted in a fatality Tuesday night in Pittsylvania County.
It was 1965, and James Boggs Jr. was swimming with friends in the Sandy River. When the adventure was over, Boggs realized his 1966 George Washington High School class ring was missing. When he died in 2003, Boggs had never found his keepsake.
A missing Danville woman has been located.
Pittsylvania County authorities seized dozens of animals last week at a Callands home.
He cited personal reasons for stepping down from his post.
In a time-honored tradition, Averett University hosted a pinning ceremony for the first cohort of students in its Accelerated Bachelor of Scie…
Local, state and company officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for AeroFarms' new 138,670-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility Monday afternoon.
Growing. Boring. Crime. Home. Those are the four words that most likely come to mind among residents to describe Danville, according to a regional tourism branding survey.