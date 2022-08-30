- In a new conference, Averett coach excited about new season
- Tradesman Trucking breaks ground in Gretna, already looking to expand
- After gun found at GW, students go through metal detectors to enter school
- A building problem: With increasing demand for housing in Danville, leaders say there's no simple answer
- Fire causes heavy damage to apartment unit in Danville
- SOL results up slightly from previous year in Danville, but still far behind
Top online stories for Wednesday, Aug. 31
After outcry from tenants, the city reversed course and restored the service.
The unnamed teenager previously was arrested on counts of robbery and use of firearm in the commission of a felony related to the death of Patrick Lanigan Duffy, 33, of Danville.
A 15-year-old student is in custody after a gun was found Tuesday afternoon at George Washington High School in Danville.
A well-known Iredell County, N.C., farmer died in an accident Monday evening.
The Danville Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of a fire that caused heavy damage to an apartment at 360 Seminole Trail on Sunday night.
A building problem: With increasing demand for housing in Danville, leaders say there's no simple answer
When Chuck Simmons was looking to move back to Danville from New York earlier this summer, he had a hard time finding a place to live.
Authorities discovered drugs in an investigation of a fatal Aug. 16 shooting at Halifax Street, according to a search warrant filed Friday.
About seven acres of the White Mill project property will likely be transferred to the Danville Industrial Development Authority for a planned canal extension for a whitewater kayak course and other uses.
When Averett University football coach Patrick Henry released his guys into the offseason this past fall, he gave them a bit of a homework ass…
A Danville grand jury on Monday indicted a 30-year-old suspect in a July 27 deadly shooting at the Woodside Village Apartment complex.