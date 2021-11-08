Total 'terror' of car attack recalled

The plaintiffs' lawyers have shown the jury a large collection of chat room exchanges, social media postings and other communications in which the defendants use racial epithets and discuss plans for the demonstrations, including what weapons to bring.

They're also relying on a 150-year-old law passed after the Civil War to shield freed slaves from violence and protect their civil rights. Commonly known as the Ku Klux Klan Act, the law contains a rarely used provision that allows private citizens to sue other citizens for civil rights violations.

The defendants claim their language in many of their chat room exchanges was hyperbolic and is protected by the First Amendment. They also say their talk of weapons and combat was meant only in the event they had to defend themselves from counterprotesters.

Michael Tubbs, chief of staff of the League of the South, a Southern nationalist organization, acknowledged that he helped league president Michael Hill organize the group's participation in the Charlottesville rally. Attorneys for the plaintiffs, who called Tubbs as a hostile witness, showed the jury a video of Tubbs leading a group of league members and associates into a crowd of counterprotesters. Fighting breaks out between the two groups, and Tubbs is shown body-slamming someone.