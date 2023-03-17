RINGGOLD — Sen. Mark Warner toured AeroFarms' hydroponic farming facility and took questions from regional farmers during his visit to Southside Virginia on Friday afternoon.

During remarks following his tour, Warner talked about the 2023 Farm Bill and cautioned farmers exporting products to China to have a "plan B" in case the U.S. breaks off relations with the country.

"We want to maintain the fact that this is the one bill that gets done bipartisan, that gets done on a timely basis," Warner, a Democrat, said of the federal agriculture bill.

Warner's stop in Pittsylvania County was part of a Southside Virginia tour that included an earlier visit to South Boston, where he participated in a St. Patrick's Day downtown walk with elected leaders there to see progress made in revitalizing the town.

At AeroFarms, he got a peek inside the largest indoor vertical farming facility in the world, located at Cane Creek Centre Industrial Park off U.S. 58.

The 140,000-square-foot facility employs more than 100 workers and is expected to ultimately hire a total of about 150.

"We're excited to engage with others in the agricultural community," AeroFarms co-founder and CEO David Rosenberg said at the start of the roundtable discussion. "But people may know less about AeroFarms. We're known for growing leafy greens selling at the supermarkets like Walmarts and Whole Foods, but we also have an initiative at the company of working with farmers."

The 2023 Farm Bill is a 1,000-page bill that must be reauthorized every five years. It includes about $800 billion in food and agriculture programs such as farm subsidies, crop insurance, food-assistance programs and other items.

Also included in the bill are policies on conservation, rural development, organic standards and other areas.

During his remarks, Warner also referred to $20 billion geared toward agriculture in the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. President Joe Biden signed the legislation into law in August.

"Some folks are going to say, in terms of some of those subsidy programs for maintaining agricultural production programs, they will try to cut that," Warner said. "I think that would be a bad precedent if we were to. You wouldn't want this precedent set where that is suddenly subtracted from the traditional program."

Virginia has done well in terms of agricultural trade with China, Warner said.

"I still support that," Warner told agricultural stakeholders and leaders in the region. "But ... if you export product to China at this point, if you're not thinking about plan B, you are making a business mistake."

If China's president, Xi Jinping, ends up selling weapons to Russian President Vladimir Putin, "I think you will see overwhelming efforts to see this already challenged trade relationship potentially completely unraveled," Warner said.

Farmers at the event brought up the desperate need for employees during a time when some people are reluctant to return to work.

Warner, citing the need for more workers, said he was "all-in on immigration" but also said the country needs a stronger, more secure border.

He also referred to some members of the U.S. House of Representatives who "want to tell you what they're against, but then don't have an answer on how you're going to get a worker."

Roy Vanderhyde, with Vanderhyde Dairy Inc. in Chatham, brought up the issue of crumbling, outdated infrastructure. The road where his family farms has not been updated in 43 years, since the business began, he said.

"The back roads in this area are in such terrible condition," he told Warner.

However, major highways include U.S. 29 and U.S. 58 are paved every year, Vanderhyde said.

"Is there any way that we could re-appropriate that money they're wasting on doing the interstates?" he asked Warner. "If they would just add 18 inches to the sides of the road, so we'd have somewhere to ride."

Warner, Virginia's governor from 2002-06, said good-naturedly, "If I had my old job, if I were still governor, I'd fix that for you."

Answering Vanderhyde's question, Warner referred to the "once-in-a-generation" federal infrastructure bill that was signed into law by Biden in November 2021.

The state is never going to have as much money in its till for transportation as it does now, he added.

"You ought to be getting it now," Warner said.