Catholics should stand up for Trump

I have been a Catholic all my life. I came to the United States in 1973 and, because of a job opportunity, moved to Danville in 1979. My wife and I have ben members of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church ever since. My children studied at Sacred Heart Catholic School.

I might not be a model member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, but it disappoints me to witness in my years as a Catholic in Danville none of the previous three Bishops of the Diocese of Richmond and the previous seven Parish Priests of the Sacred Heart Church have spoken against the political candidates that are essentially for abortion because of party affiliation.

I applaud Fr. James Altman, pastor of St. James the Less Catholic parish in Lacrosse, Wisconsin, when he said Sept. 6 in a video viewed close to 300,000 times, “You cannot be Catholic and be a Democrat.” He condemned Democrats as “godless” and warned Catholics not to vote for them. Fr. Altman received “vile and despicable” feedback for his video and felt “kind of alone” amidst all the attacks.